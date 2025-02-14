Justin Fields, Russell Wilson Both Placed As Starting-Caliber Quarterbacks In Final QB Index

While Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson cracked the top 10 of Nick Shook’s QB Index after his 414-yard, three-touchdown game in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13, he never reached those heights again. In the final version of the QB Index, Wilson came in at No. 23. That was five spots higher than the quarterback he replaced, Justin Fields, who started the first six games of the seasons for the Steelers and finished at No. 28 on the list of 59 quarterbacks.

Shook writes that Wilson got “exposed” playing without WR George Pickens, who missed three games late in the season with a hamstring injury. He said that Wilson played his part in Pittsburgh’s late-season collapse, with things falling apart after Thanksgiving.

“Things fell apart after that, though, and Wilson certainly played his part. The experienced passer, known for his decision-making, made some peculiar choices in key spots in their late-season losing streak, which lasted through their playoff exit — a 28-14 loss to the Ravens that was never really close. Wilson was exposed when George Pickens missed time due to injury, and it’s fair to wonder whether the Steelers simply need more weapons, or if we saw the best of whatever Wilson has left in the tank during their 2024 peak.”

The Steelers will have a decision to make between Fields or Wilson as the team heads into the new league year and free agency. Wilson’s collapse down the stretch should give the Steelers pause about whether he’s the right fit to take the team to the next level, although Shook did believe that Wilson was the better passer out of the two.

“He was clearly the lesser passer of the Steelers’ two QBs this year, but he demonstrated value, which is paramount as he enters free agency,” Shook wrote about Fields. “I still believe Fields can be an adequate starter in this league somewhere, and I feel he proved that to a degree this past season. But fit is going to matter the most with how his future plays out.”

That fit could be in Pittsburgh, who could give Fields a longer look outside of the six games he got in replacing Wilson. But the Steelers also could look outside the organization and restart at the quarterback position for the second offseason in a row.

Fields and Wilson aren’t bad options, especially with a weak quarterback market this offseason, as evidenced by the fact that they both ranked as starting-caliber quarterbacks in the top 32 of Shook’s rankings. But they were in the bottom tier of starters, and there’s a legitimate question about whether either one can take the Steelers to the next level, especially after their 10-7 finish and loss in the Wild Card Round for the second year in a row.

Two former Steelers also made the list of 59, with Philadelphia Eagles QB Kenny Pickett coming in at No. 47 and Tennessee Titans QB Mason Rudolph placing No. 33.

Pittsburgh’s decision at quarterback this offseason is going to be the most important one they make, and we’ll likely find out in the next few weeks what direction they decide to go.