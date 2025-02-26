‘Justin Fields Is The Guy They Want:’ Steelers Insider Offers Important QB Update

When the Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Justin Fields and Russell Wilson ahead of the 2025 season, they hoped one would become their answer at the position, at least for the short-term. While neither player is officially under contract and GM Omar Khan is publicly open to retaining either of them, Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly thinks re-signing Fields is the team’s top goal.

“I think they’re waiting to see what kind of answer they get from him [Justin Fields],” Kaboly said, via 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday. “And while they wait for him, they got to pretend. And I say pretend like they are interested in everybody just in case Justin Fields does not want to come here or gets a better offer somewhere else. I think it’s always been Justin. I think he’s our number one priority. But you can’t put all your eggs in your basket…Justin Fields is the guy they want.”

Ever since the season ended, rumors have swirled regarding both of the Steelers’ options in 2024. We’ve heard a lot of things about Fields, specifically. One of the main themes from those reports is that Fields seems to have built good relationships within the organization, most notably with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. Smith is said to be fond of Fields, who executed his game plan well during his six starts in 2024.

However, Pittsburgh won’t be alone in their pursuit of Fields during free agency. Reports have suggested that Fields was ‘intrigued’ by the New York Jets. Although it’s speculation, analysts have also pointed out teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders as potential fits for the young quarterback.

In all, Fields had his share of positive moments in 2024. Most importantly, he seemed to display growth compared to his three seasons in Chicago where mistakes ran rampant. He changed that tune quite impressively in just six games with Pittsburgh, responsible for 10 total touchdowns and just one interception.

That was only six games, so it’s admittedly a small sample size. It’s also true that there are many aspects to Justin Fields’ game that he’ll need to improve to be a successful starting quarterback in the NFL. However, the building blocks are there, and he did well operating Arthur Smith’s offense. Considering what the market at quarterback looks like this offseason, he may be the Steelers’ best bet. Kaboly thinks it’s the one Pittsburgh is putting their chips on.