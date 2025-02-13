Jets Announce They’re Moving On From Aaron Rodgers

The New York Jets officially announced that they will be moving on from QB Aaron Rodgers, and the team will likely release him and let him hit free agency. Owner Woody Johnson issued a statement in an article posted to the team website.

We have informed Aaron Rodgers that we will be moving in a different direction at quarterback. — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 13, 2025

“I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets,” Johnson said in a statement released by the team. “His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome, and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next.”

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rodgers will likely be designated a post-June 1 release to manage the cap hit.

This will likely be a post-June 1 release, I'm told, to help manage the cap hit. https://t.co/76qs033Soa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2025

While there’s been talk linking Rodgers to the Steelers given their need at quarterback, S DeShon Elliott wouldn’t be a fan of the move and Rodgers doesn’t fit what the Steelers are looking for at quarterback with Mike Tomlin preaching the importance of quarterback mobility. The 41-year-old Rodgers has extremely limited mobility, especially after suffering an Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season after just four snaps.

Mike Tomlin said this on Jan 14 and now dots are trying to be connected to land Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh. #Steelers #NFL https://t.co/oNYM5Ck9Jp — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) February 10, 2025

Last season, Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. The numbers were fine, but the Jets went 5-12 and Rodgers never seemed to get on the same page with WR Garrett Wilson. The team also acquired WR Davante Adams ahead of Week 7, but that addition didn’t lead to any more success in New York, and the Rodgers experience will end after just one full season played.

It’ll be interesting to see what kind of market Aaron Rodgers has after a down year with the Jets. He also brings some baggage off the field, as his weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show may be deemed a distraction. The Jets reportedly told him he would need to stop the appearances if he was going to remain with the team. He’s also made some controversial statements regarding health and wellness over the past few years, and the team that does sign him is doing so knowing there will be a lot of media attention on its new quarterback.

With a new head coach in Aaron Glenn and a new general manager in Darren Mougey, the Jets will look to reset with a younger option under center.

It doesn’t seem as if Rodgers will end up in Pittsburgh, but we will undoubtedly not hear the end of the discussion linking the two. For the next few weeks, Rodgers to Pittsburgh will be a hot topic on talk shows, even if the idea isn’t rooted in much reality.