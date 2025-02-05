James Harrison Would Trade George Pickens, Doesn’t See Wilson Or Fields As QB Answer

If James Harrison was sitting in GM Omar Khan’s chair, the Pittsburgh Steelers would undergo serious offensive changes these next few months. Russell Wilson or Justin Fields? Neither. George Pickens? Pack your bags. For a team that feels stuck, Harrison would get the Steelers moving fast. Forward or reverse is better than neutral.

Joining Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe’s Nightcap podcast that hit the road to the Super Bowl, Harrison took a long pause when asked if the Steelers should bring back Wilson or Fields.

“Which one do I want to see? I don’t know,” Harrison said. “I don’t really think it matters. I guess I would go with Justin because he’s younger. But I don’t think it matters. I think they gotta find another option.”

Though Steelers ownership prefers to retain one of Wilson or Fields and it’s doubtful both will be off the 2025 roster, neither look like the team’s long-term option capable of getting Pittsburgh over the hump. Wilson is aging with declining mobility. Fields hasn’t reached his draft potential and may never get there.

Unfortunately, the Steelers have few other options. The rest of free agency offers little, and the draft is thin at the position. Barring an unexpected trade up for Miami (Fla.) QB Cam Ward, Wilson or Fields is set to start next season.

In James Harrison’s world, whoever is at quarterback wouldn’t have Pickens to throw to.

“Just from what I’m seeing, what I’m hearing, if it was me, I would try and trade him,” he said. “Get something for him.”

Harrison pointed out that receivers tend to be divas and Pittsburgh’s certainly experienced that with Pickens. Again, it seems like the Steelers are going the other direction. During his media tour last month, Art Rooney II hinted the team would hang onto Pickens in the hopes he matures and reaches his full potential, though even Rooney was uncertain if that would happen.

Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie deal, a sticking point motivating Harrison to send him out of town before things get even messier.

“I think he’s gonna want a deal,” he told the show. “He’s not gonna come back without a deal.”

Pickens has blasted the media for its trade speculation. But that speculation will only ramp up the longer the offseason drags on.

Harrison recently drew headlines for pointed criticism of Mike Tomlin and the Steelers’ inability to change. Harrison would like to shake things up. Pittsburgh seems to be staying status quo.