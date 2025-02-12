Chris Simms Believes There’s ‘Logic’ Behind Aaron Rodgers Going To Steelers

With Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both pending free agents, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for a quarterback again. While it seems likely they’ll bring back one of those two players, nothing is guaranteed. There are several other veteran quarterbacks they could sign. That includes Aaron Rodgers. Many fans might not like the sound of Rodgers to Pittsburgh, but Chris Simms believes it’s a match that “makes sense.”

“I won’t say that’s wrong there,” Simms said Wednesday on his Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. There’s logic to that one there.”

Rodgers is still under contract with the New York Jets, but the team reportedly will be cutting ties with the four-time NFL MVP. Although he’s one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, he’s certainly past his prime now.

Aaron Rodgers next team odds are live 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Q9qHpjrlLx — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) February 12, 2025

During that same podcast, Simms elaborated on his earlier statement.

“I feel like the Steelers are the one that I think makes the most sense,” he said. “I don’t know if it makes sense for them, but I think altogether, you connect the dots, it has a little sense.”

When put that way, Simms isn’t wrong. Maybe Rodgers joining the Steelers doesn’t seem great for the team, but it might be the best spot available for the veteran quarterback. At this point, Rodgers likely only wants to compete for a championship. The Steelers have a number of issues, but they do consistently make the postseason. Rodgers could see himself as the missing link for them.

In reality, that probably isn’t the case. A few years ago, Rodgers would have made the Steelers an instant contender. However, the past few seasons have seen his level of play fall off a cliff. He tore his Achilles in 2023, and last season, he didn’t look like the same player. On paper, his stats don’t look terrible, Rodgers throwing for almost 4,000 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only 11 interceptions, but none of that was pretty.

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Jets. (TD was overturned after review as Milano was down by contact) pic.twitter.com/2tyjPuSsIM — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 29, 2024

Also, Rodgers is 41. Wilson’s age was an issue last year, and he’s only 36. Is getting older at quarterback really the right move for the Steelers? If Rodgers continues to decline, he might not be a viable starting option.

There’s also the issue of Rodgers being surrounded by drama. The Steelers have had their fair share of distractions over the years. Adding one more doesn’t seem wise. Maybe Rodgers wouldn’t be a problem off the field, but Pittsburgh doesn’t need to take that gamble.

Mike Tomlin and Rodgers have shared some flirtatious glances over the years, which is one of the biggest reason people believe they could join forces. However, that might not be enough to say the veteran quarterback is going to end up Pittsburgh. It’s a far more complicated situation than it might first appear. What kind of money is Rodgers going to ask for? How would he fit in Arthur Smith’s offense?

The Steelers might be the best option for Rodgers, but he probably isn’t the best option for them. DeShon Elliott made it clear he doesn’t want Rodgers to join the team. His age, reputation, potential price tag, and diminishing skill level make him undesirable. However, Simms is correct that it could happen. If Fields and Wilson both leave, the Steelers might be stuck with Rodgers. It doesn’t seem to be off the table yet.