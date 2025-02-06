Is There Friction Between Russell Wilson And Steelers’ Offensive Schemers?

Is there friction between Russell Wilson and the Steelers’ offensive schemers?

Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette recently reported of friction between Russell Wilson and OC Arthur Smith. While others have disputed the report, either in general or in nuance, many believe there is smoke. Now, where the smoke leads back to, and whether there is a fire, that is tough to say.

Over the past 48 hours, we have heard all sorts of theories about the truth and the origins of the report. Did Arthur Smith strong-arm Russell Wilson, preventing him from audibling out of plays? Was it a directive from Mike Tomlin, who prioritized running the football? Perhaps it was Wilson himself trying to cover his butt for the downturn in his performance from mid-December on.

Here is the bottom line: somebody wanted that report out there, and that alone means something. The problem is, we don’t know who wanted it out there and what their intention was. Nor do we know the veracity of the report and whether the fine details are accurate. And we don’t know if this means anything about Russell Wilson’s theoretical future relationship with the Steelers.

So basically we don’t know anything more than we did beforehand; we just have more confusion. Even if we believe the substance of the report, how much does it matter? Are we supposed to be outraged if Russell Wilson wasn’t able to audible as much as he would have liked?

The timeline seems a little too convenient, since the Steelers pretty clearly game-planned to throw heavily against the Bengals, especially as the game evolved. It’s almost as if to say, see, Russell Wilson was on fire, and then they put the shackles on him. But what about the Ravens game and the Browns game before that? The Steelers weren’t exactly setting offensive records, so the Bengals game is an outlier.

And if it is Wilson’s camp putting something out there that isn’t true, or is at least misleading, then where are we? What does that mean? Does he know he isn’t likely to return to the Steelers and is trying to set up his market in free agency? If the reports are true, would he even want to stay in Pittsburgh? And why is nobody asking how this might differ from how other organizations run their offense?

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.