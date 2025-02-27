Interview: Ole Miss DL JJ Pegues’ Physical Tools, Versatility Make Him Intriguing Prospect

INDIANAPOLIS – You can’t discuss Ole Miss DL JJ Pegues without discussing his versatility. Pegues entered college as a tight end at Auburn, switched to defensive line, and served as a running back in Ole Miss’ jumbo package last season, running 21 times for 69 yards and seven touchdowns. He also played some wildcat quarterback in high school. But what can sometimes be lost in the shuffle in discussing his versatility is that he’s still a talented defensive lineman with room to improve.

Pegues was a first-team All-SEC defensive tackle in 2024, finishing the year with 42 tackles, 13.5 tackles for a loss, and 3.5 sacks. Speaking to the media at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Pegues credited his switch to the defensive side of the ball to a familiar name—former Steelers DL Nick Eason, who played for Pittsburgh from 2007-2010 and worked as Auburn’s defensive line coach, where Pegues began his career.

“Nick Eason, he was a coach at Auburn, and he really had just seen a lot in me, and he knew I could play the D-line position. And I was smart enough to play it just because I played offense my whole life. And knowing the cues the O-linemen say with the quarterback, checks, and stuff like that. So it gave me an upper hand at playing D-line, but I knew I was gonna be a D-lineman; I just didn’t know when. But I’m glad it came my sophomore year.”

Pegues said that Eason “dumbed everything down for me” and helped simplify things for him defensively.

While Pegues said he had to convince himself that moving to defense was the right thing initially, it worked out. After transferring to Ole Miss following his sophomore season at Auburn, he became a staple on the Rebels’ defensive line, tallying at least three sacks at defensive tackle each of the last three seasons. He had to put on weight to transition to the defensive line, as Pegues said he weighed 285 pounds coming out of high school and got up to 323 pounds.

Pegues said he’d be comfortable playing on offense in the NFL if a team asked him to. He said teams have talked to him about playing a hybrid role as a potential fullback. He’s going to do fullback and tight end drills at the Combine in addition to defensive line drills. He also had an informal meeting with the Steelers.

His role in Pittsburgh would likely come mostly on defense, and for a Steelers team that emphasizes their defensive linemen batting balls at the line, he could wind up forcing a few turnovers. Pegues had one of the best plays at the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, coming away with a one-handed interception, and he said that he didn’t even intend on catching the football.

JJ PEGUES INTERCEPTION What can’t he do??? pic.twitter.com/6U6GoF9P7W — Everything Ole Miss (@EverythingRebs) January 31, 2025

“It was kind of crazy. I was rushing as a shade…and all I know is I was trying to jump to bat the ball down, and the ball just kind of stuck to my hand, so that’s the receiver/tight end days back in high school and college.”

Pegues said the best part of his game is his versatility on defense. At Ole Miss, he said he’d be put in to play 0 tech to move against centers and penetrate to get in the backfield.

Pegues’ versatility and ability to play on offense make him an intriguing prospect. Still, even if he sticks at the defensive line, he can make an impact at the next level. His prior offensive experience certainly helps, and the fact that he hasn’t played the position for that long means he’s a player who a team can mold and take advantage of his impressive physical tools to help him grow at the next level.

With the Steelers needing a defensive lineman and the real possibility of double-dipping at the position in the draft, JJ Pegues is someone to pay attention to throughout the process.

For more on Pegues, you can read Josh Carney’s scouting report on him below.