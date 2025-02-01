Interview: Miami TE Elijah Arroyo Describes What Makes Him A ‘Mismatch’ In Coverage

Miami’s Elijah Arroyo fits the modern tight end mold as a true hybrid weapon who can operate as both a blocker and a receiving threat. At 6044, 251 pounds, Arroyo has the physicality to contribute in 12 personnel, possessing the route running ability of a bigger slot receiver.

At the Senior Bowl, Arroyo is focused on proving that he’s more than just a traditional tight end.

“Really just my speed and my ability to get open,” Arroyo said when asked about what he wants to show teams this week. “I have a good feel for different leverages and indicators when it comes to the defense. I know how to attack those and create space for myself.”

While he’s shown flashes of explosiveness in college, injuries slowed him down in previous seasons. Now healthy, he’s determined to prove that he can stretch the field and create mismatches in coverage.

“You put me out there in 12 personnel, and you’ve got to take account of me,” Arroyo explained. “I’m basically like another receiver out there. I can run block, but you can also split me out, and I can get open just like a slot receiver.”

His combination of size, foot quickness, and receiving ability makes him an intriguing fit for an offense that values tight end versatility, much like teams that feature Travis Kelce, Brock Bowers, or Dalton Kincaid in their passing schemes.

A major emphasis for Arroyo this season was staying on the field. After dealing with injuries in previous years, he made key lifestyle changes to improve his durability and recovery.

“The main things were my sleep — I started sleeping a lot better this year,” Arroyo said. “And yeah, I was eating a lot better as well. My grandpa was watching my eating, making sure I was good throughout the week, and I think it had a good impact.”

Along with his diet, recovery became a top priority.

“I go to cryo on Thursdays and Fridays, and I’m always getting treatment after practice, taking care of my body,” he said. “I have a good relationship with our trainers, so I’m able to talk with them and make sure my body’s right for Saturday without having to be put on an injury report.”

NFL teams will appreciate Arroyo’s commitment to taking care of his body, especially considering the physical demands of playing tight end at the next level.

One of the biggest themes throughout the conversation was Arroyo’s team-first mentality. When asked what scouts wouldn’t be able to see just from watching his tape, he pointed to his unwavering energy and leadership.

“I would say just the dog in me,” Arroyo said. “I’m an elite teammate. I’m a selfless person. When you watch film, you can’t tell if I had 100 yards that game or zero yards that game. I’m playing every play the exact same.”

That passion shows up in how he supports his teammates.

“If you see my brother scoring, I’m the first one out there celebrating with him,” he added.

That kind of presence will be valued in an NFL locker room, where work ethic and consistency can often separate prospects who stick from those who don’t.

At Miami, Arroyo played with one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, Cam Ward, and he was quick to praise his former signal-caller’s leadership.

“Why shouldn’t [the Titans] take him?” Arroyo said when asked about Ward’s draft stock. “He’s a great leader, just off the field. As soon as he came in, he brought all the guys together. He built that relationship with us. He’s not scared to hold people accountable. He had a standard for us, and he held us to that standard.”

Ward’s attention to detail extended beyond just team meetings. It was personal.

“He used to text the tight ends and receivers, like, ‘Okay, we’re watching film at five — better be there. If you’re not there, you’re gonna FaceTime me.’”

Arroyo joked that he was never too late, but if he was, Ward would remind him with a simple message:

“You want the ball this week, don’t you?”

It’s clear that Ward’s approach to leadership rubbed off on Arroyo, as the tight end himself takes pride in being someone who sets the standard for his teammates.

Arroyo has faced top-tier competition at the Senior Bowl, where he’s been tested against some of the best linebackers in the country.

“The Michigan guys, they’ve been doing a really good job,” Arroyo noted. “But it’s really hard to name just one. Everybody’s out here for a reason. We’re out here competing and having fun, and we’re just gonna continue to do that.”

That competitiveness will help him adjust to the NFL, as tight ends are being asked to do more than ever in modern offenses.