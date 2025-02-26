Interview: Miami (FL) EDGE Tyler Baron Hangs Hat On ‘How Hard I Play’

INDIANAPOLIS – Miami (FL) EDGE Tyler Baron was born and raised in Knoxville, Tennessee. When the opportunity presented itself to stay home and play for the Volunteers, Baron didn’t hesitate to stay in Rocky Top.

“It was a dream come true,” Baron said during an NFL Combine interview. “Definitely something I always dreamed of as a kid. So, it was definitely something to look forward to.”

Baron played four years at Tennessee, racking up 101 total tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. Instead of opting to finish out his career there, he transferred to Miami (FL) for his final collegiate season.

“For me, I just wanted something different,” Baron said about transferring to Miami. “I think Miami had a lot of great things to offer just for me personally. So, I just felt that it was a great fit and somewhere I really enjoyed being this past year.”

Baron started every game in 2024 and posted 38 total tackles, (18 solo), 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. When you pop on the tape, his size and explosiveness jumps off the screen. Baron credits his productivity as an edge rusher to his work ethic, having the mindset to get in on every play he can.

“I think for me, it is how hard I play. I feel like I’m a guy that makes a lot of plays, not only thanks to skill, but also because I play really hard and I don’t take plays off. Like you said, I’m a high effort rusher, and that’s something that I hang my hat on.”

While Baron has plenty of the tools that you like to see in a prototypical edge rusher, he does lack consistency with his hand usage to fight off blocks. He also has the tendency to get out of control on tackle attempts. He self-analyzes his game tape, being critical of the finer details needed to refine his craft.

“One thing I’m working on is cleaning up a lot of detail and just making sure I’m cleaner on every play.” Baron said.

Baron said that he met informally with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the NFL Combine.

As a developmental edge rusher with the measurables and tools for further progression, Tyler Baron is a prospect the Steelers could have their eyes on somewhere on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft to draft and develop behind the likes of T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Nick Herbig as their OLB4.

Here is our scouting report on Baron below: