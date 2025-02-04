‘I’m At Least Calling’ Rams About Matthew Stafford If I’m The Steelers, Breer Says

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers a quarterback away from competing for a Super Bowl championship? I’m not sure how many people who answer yes to that question, but there could be an intriguing option this offseason if so. If the Steelers’ decision makers believe the answer to that question is yes, they could possibly make a move toward acquiring Matthew Stafford.

Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer joined The Herd on FS1 today and spoke a little about Stafford’s situation with the Los Angeles Rams.

“I think this one’s really up in the air,” Breer said of Stafford’s status with the Rams. “I mean that contract negotiation was strained last year. I mean it took the entire offseason to get it done. They took all the guaranteed money out of 2025, moved money up to 2024 and created a decision point after this year.

“If I’m a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers, I’m at least calling right now to see if he’s available because I don’t think it’s a sure thing that he’s back.”

Given Stafford’s negotiations last year, the Steelers would likely need to give him a pretty penny to acquire his services. Breer is uncertain about the Rams’ appetite for that large of a contract. By the same token, it seems unlikely that the Steelers would make that type of move unless they are thoroughly convinced that their roster is ready to compete with the AFC’s elite.

Stafford is 36 years old, which is the same age as Russell Wilson. Stafford had a better 2024 season than Wilson, including a win in the playoffs, but it wasn’t perfect. He would be more expensive than Wilson at this point in their respective careers but much less mobile. The offense would look a lot different, and the Steelers aren’t really set up to run that type of offense. Stafford would go from having Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua to having George Pickens and a WR2 who probably isn’t even on the roster right now.

The Rams did just reportedly inform Kupp that he will be traded this offseason. It would be extremely expensive for the Steelers, but I am certain that some people’s offseason road map will include acquiring both via trade.

Even at their advanced age, the Rams aren’t going to give either of them away for free. It would be a reckless gamble on the Steelers’ part to pawn significant future draft capital to go all in on 2025 after another first-round exit in the playoffs.

According to Over The Cap, Stafford’s cash payout for 2024 was $36 million. He would likely be looking for at least that amount or even a little higher to keep up with the rising market price for starting quarterbacks, so the Steelers would have to trade for him and then rework his contract in some way.

Trading for Stafford can be filed under the unlikely to happen category this offseason.