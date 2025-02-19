‘If The Owner Says Jump, They’re Gonna Jump’: Kaboly Discusses Art Rooney II’s Reported Preference For Russell Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have always enjoyed one of the more stable ownership groups without too much meddling from the Rooney family. It’s a far cry from the likes of Jerry Jones, but that doesn’t mean Art Rooney II is completely passive in his approach. Especially when it comes to a significant decision like the starting quarterback of the team.

There has been a reported divide among the Pittsburgh Steelers’ decision makers when it comes to the 2025 quarterback between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. Mark Kaboly hinted that Rooney has a preference for Wilson, and he further discussed that via his Kaboly + Mack podcast on YouTube Tuesday evening.

“All we can do right now is speculate on why. I mean why would Art want Russ? Why would Mike [Tomlin] want Justin? I would say that we’re speculating on this one. I think it’s kind of obvious,” Kaboly said. “I think Art thinks 10 wins, add a piece here or there, and Russell gives you the best opportunity to win this year. And that’s just how he has run the organization for years and years and years now. I don’t know how it breaks down amongst decision makers in that room. I can tell you this much, in my dealings with it, if the owner says jump, they’re gonna jump.

“Art is not a guy that is without taking in other people’s opinions. Also, there’s a lot more attached to this as well.”

The money will obviously have a large impact on this conversation among the Steelers’ decision makers. Justin Fields is 25 years old and went 4-2 after winning just 10 games in three seasons with the Chicago Bears to start his NFL career. Russell Wilson is a former Super Bowl champion and possibly a Hall of Famer, but he’s 36 years old and there likely won’t be as much demand for his services.

Perhaps Rooney knows that the Steelers would have to overpay for Fields relative to what they have earmarked for his value due to his expected interest on the open market. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Jets could be interested and said Fields is intrigued by their roster. Adam Schefter said a “number of teams” are expected to be interested in him. If that drives his price beyond what the Steelers are comfortable paying, then it makes sense to go with Wilson.

You have to weigh both quarterbacks’ own needs in this equation. If you are Wilson, you can’t sit on your hands and hope that the Steelers come calling with a contract offer. If he thinks Fields is in pole position, he has to start looking for a starting job elsewhere and he can’t pass on anything even remotely attractive that comes in. He has repeatedly stated his goal is to play five to seven more years, but he can kiss those dreams goodbye if he can’t find a starting job in 2025.

That would be my explanation for why Rooney reportedly prefers Wilson, because it will be much easier to sign him and at a value much closer to what the Steelers have calculated for what he’s worth. We also can’t forget that there was a brief period of time in the 2024 season when it looked like Wilson could lead the Steelers on a deep playoff push. At the beginning of December, many were talking about the Steelers as Super Bowl contenders. He’s done it before, and he showed flashes of it in 2024.

It wouldn’t be shocking if the Steelers convinced themselves that an extra receiving threat, a further-developed offensive line, and one or two more pieces on defense could put them over the hump.