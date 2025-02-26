If Steelers Can’t Find Starting DL In This Draft, ‘There’s Something Wrong’, Fittipaldo Says

Most agree that the Pittsburgh Steelers need an influx of quality youth along their defensive line. They provided just that for their offensive line in recent years and must take the same approach on the other side of the football now. Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette believes this is the year to do that and via the draft.

In fact, speaking on the North Shore Drive podcast, he left the Steelers with no excuse if they don’t. This is widely regarded as a particularly deep class for defensive linemen. Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, for example, basically said there are double the quality linemen this year.

“If the Steelers can’t find a starter in this draft, there’s something wrong”, Fittipaldo said. “And I think, given their circumstances, they might even be able to find two. And I don’t think that anyone in that Steelers building would complain about that, given the age on that defensive line, and given some of the declining play that we saw late in the season”.

Their circumstances include a 36-year-old Cameron Heyward, who is still playing at an All-Pro level. The Steelers have a decision to make on Larry Ogunjobi this offseason, though, who hasn’t lived up to his contract. And 2025 will be a big year for third-year Keeanu Benton, who still hasn’t made that big jump.

Beyond the starters, the Steelers also have little quality depth in guys like Isaiahh Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal. Fittipaldo suggests that other teams have second-line guys who could be starters for teams like Pittsburgh. They have put it off for too long, he and most of his colleagues agree, and it’s time to rectify the situation in April.

“It’s really, really strong, and it’s deep, and they come in all shapes and sizes”, Fittipaldo said of their defensive line options in the draft. “If the Steelers want to get a big, run-stuffing nose tackle type in the first, second, or third round, they can do that. If they want to get a three-technique to replace Larry Ogunjobi, they can do that. And if they want to get a five-technique to replace Cam Heyward, they can do that, too”.

Fittipaldo has also frequently discussed Benton and his role for the Steelers moving forward. He is not a traditional nose tackle, and if the Steelers want one, they can find one. Other than the popular name of Kenneth Grant, he also offered Jamaree Caldwell and Jordan Phillips.

I think many would be on board if the Steelers wanted to double-dip along the defensive line this year. Especially if they were to trim some of the fat by releasing Ogunjobi and Dean Lowry, they would need to replenish the room, anyway. Fittipaldo wasn’t very high on the veteran free agency market, but I think they can add there, as well. And if they release Ogunjobi, they undoubtedly will use the market to add to the room.