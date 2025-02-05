‘I’d Love To Go Back:’ Safety Eric Rowe Confirms He’s Talking To Steelers, Would Like To Return ‘If They Want Me’

In 2023, injuries decimated the Pittsburgh Steelers at linebacker and safety. They managed to sneak into the playoffs, but those issues held them back. They were forced to sign players off the street, including safety Eric Rowe. Considering the Carolina Panthers had just released him, Rowe didn’t look too bad in his few starts with the Steelers. Last year, they brought him back on their practice squad, but his NFL future is uncertain. It seems like he could return to Pittsburgh, though.

“I’m talking with the Steelers,” Rowe said on the Bleacher Brothers YouTube channel. “I’d love to go back. I like their culture up there if they want me back. So, I’m always working out and staying in shape.”

Rowe has been in the league since 2015, winning two Super Bowls with the New England Patriots. Although he only appeared in three games for the Steelers in 2023, he did a good job stepping up when needed. Rowe recorded an interception and a forced fumble, having an impact in a handful of starts.

He also helped the Steelers turn their 2023 season around. After losing three straight games late in the year, their postseason dreams were in jeopardy. Sitting at 7-7, they faced the Cincinnati Bengals and won in dominant fashion. That was the game where Rowe put up his first interception with the Steelers, helping fuel them to a win.

The Steelers would go on to win their final three games of the season, with Rowe starting in each contest. While he wasn’t perfect, a lot was asked of Rowe, and he did his part perfectly. Although the Steelers got bounced out of the playoffs immediately, they clearly appreciated Rowe’s efforts.

What Rowe is saying here echoes what he said last offseason. He wanted to return to the Steelers and eventually got his wish. Rowe didn’t get on the field for the Steelers in 2024, but he was on their practice squad. He’s in a similar spot this offseason, and maybe they’ll bring him back again.

Rowe confirming that he’s still talking to the Steelers helps his chances. Next season, if they suffer some injuries in the secondary, Rowe might be one of the first names they call. Hopefully, it doesn’t come to that, though. The Steelers had better injury luck at safety in 2024 compared to 2023, so they didn’t require Rowe’s services. With any luck, that will be the case in 2025 as well.