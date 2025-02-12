‘I Wanted To Show You Shouldn’t Have Been Out There:’ James Harrison Talks Playing Mindset

NFL history is full of intimidating figures. Several players built up reputations that struck fear in opponents. The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t short on those kinds of figures. However, James Harrison might be near the top of the list. During his playing days, Harrison routinely delivered bone-crushing hits. Even today, Harrison strikes a presence that screams he’s not to be messed with. When listening to what his mindset was on gameday, it becomes clear why Harrison was one of the best players of his generation.

“In my head, I didn’t think that, as far as like, ‘He can’t block me. He can’t block me,'” Harrison said recently on The Pivot. “I used something different. I’m like, ‘He actually in front of me trying to block me. I want to destroy him.’

“The fact that you showed up to the game was disrespectful to me. It made me want to try and hurt you. And I wanted to do everything to prove and show that you shouldn’t have been out there.”

That attitude showed up every time Harrison stepped onto the field. He punished opposing players who tried to block him. And hearing Harrison’s mentality is fascinating. At times, his physicality almost seemed like it didn’t belong in the era he was playing in. Harrison played with the toughness that would’ve been more associated with the 1970s NFL.

Troy Aikman just referenced the James Harrison hit on Colt McCoy. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/Spqs3dxrgL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 22, 2022

His mindset came with a price, though. Harrison hitting players like that resulted in him being heavily fined. It made him beloved by the fan base, but his wallet hurt as a result. However, looking at what he accomplished, it’s likely that Harrison wouldn’t have done things differently.

He’s talked about how he’s always been doubted, and yet, he’s proved his detractors wrong. He’s one of the best undrafted free agents of all time. With 84.5 career sacks, 34 forced fumbles, a Defensive Player of the Year award, and two Super Bowl rings, the only thing left for him is a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Unfortunately, with the new voting system, it doesn’t seem likely that Harrison will be inducted any time soon. He doesn’t even seem confident in his own chances. That might just be Harrison living with that underdog mentality again, though. He’s used to being a long shot.