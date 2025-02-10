‘I Could See Him In Pittsburgh’: Schefter Says AFC North Makes Sense For WR Deebo Samuel

Last offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the San Francisco 49ers were engaged in trade talks for WR Brandon Aiyuk. That trade never materialized. But the two teams could be back at the bargaining table this offseason, this time for WR Deebo Samuel.

We know the Steelers inquired about Samuel last year as well. So it makes sense with the news that the 49ers are allowing Samuel and his agent to seek a trade that the Steelers could circle back. Adam Schefter thinks Pittsburgh (along with the rest of the division) would be a good spot as well after speaking with Samuel over the Super Bowl weekend.

“I think it’s hard to pinpoint right now where Deebo would go,” said Schefter on Monday’s episode of the Pat McAfee Show. “I could see him in Pittsburgh, I could see him in Baltimore I could see him in a lot of places. Any of those AFC North teams make sense.”

Dave Bryan took a look at the financial aspects of the Steelers trading for Samuel. His $15,430,530 March roster bonus could be a potential stumbling block. But beyond the financials, is Deebo Samuel a good fit for the Steelers?

Well, at this point, it’s hard to argue that any talented wide receiver wouldn’t be a good fit. The Steelers have WR George Pickens at the top of the depth chart. People are speculating on Pickens’ future with the team, including former Steelers feared pass rusher James Harrison. Beyond Pickens, there’s Calvin Austin III, who had his best season as a pro. And there’s Roman Wilson who wasn’t even targeted once as a rookie.

So yes, the Steelers certainly could use a talented wide receiver, and Deebo Samuel provides a lot of playmaking ability both as a receiver and out of the backfield. He’s only one season removed from scoring 12 total touchdowns. In 2021, he led the league in yards per reception with 18.2 and scored 14 total touchdowns.

If the Steelers are able to find a way to financially make a trade for Deebo Samuel work, he would be an impact addition for 2025. That’s why Adam Schefter could see him in Pittsburgh.

But that’s why Samuel could also be a quality fit for any team in the AFC North. If the Cincinnati Bengals lose either (or both of) Ja’Marr Chase or Tee Higgins, they’d certainly be in on Samuel. The Cleveland Browns could use all the talent possible. And the Baltimore Ravens would love to surround QB Lamar Jackson with even more talent.

The Steelers will not be alone if they pursue Deebo Samuel, that’s for sure.