‘I Blew Everything:’ Antonio Brown Says He Lost $100 Million, Filed For Bankruptcy

Antonio Brown will go down as one of the best receivers to ever play the game of football. He spent his prime with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he accomplished a lot of great things with the franchise. Unfortunately, the way his career spiraled after his time in Pittsburgh is well-documented.

Brown has been involved in a lot of things, especially financially, after his playing career came to a close. Unfortunately for him, some of those endeavors have failed to pay off. Brown spoke about some of his financial issues earlier this week, appearing on the One Night With Steiny podcast.

“I think I made $100 million, if you count off the field and everything,” Brown said. “I just filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy, you feel me? I spent all of it. I blew all my money. I blew everything.”

Brown’s career after leaving Pittsburgh was adventurous, to say the least. He was traded from Pittsburgh to the Oakland Raiders, where he was bound to play with Derek Carr under Jon Gruden. Things flamed out there in spectacular fashion, with Brown being released by the Raiders before ever taking the field.

Brown did end up playing one game in 2019 with the New England Patriots. He caught four passes for 56 yards and scored a touchdown. Brown would join Tom Brady again in Tampa Bay the next two seasons. He was never the first option again, but did hold a sizeable role for those two years.

Once again, his time in Tampa Bay ended in wild fashion. Brown left the field during a game against the New York Jets, in what would be the last NFL action of his career.

FACT: Antonio Brown has officially been cut from the @Buccaneers. I highly doubt he ever steps foot on an @NFL football field again. pic.twitter.com/e8wZewPZQ5 — SCOTT WARNER (@ScottWarner18) January 2, 2022

Although Antonio Brown is in a troubling financial situation, he did give some extra context.

“The people I had in my life, they just took the money that I made in the NFL, and they didn’t make that money mines no more,” Brown said. “You know what I’m saying. They put that away for my family, generation and trust and then just threw it out there. So whatever I made in football I just saved it for my family, generation, my kids.”

For good reason, there are a lot of critics regarding the decisions Antonio Brown has made over the past half-decade. Some of those have put him into financial troubles. If what he’s saying here is true, though, then at least some of his family is taken care of.