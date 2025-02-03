How Would Steelers’ Season Have Been Different If They Stuck With Justin Fields?

How would the Steelers’ season have been different if they stuck with Justin Fields all year?

With a decision to make between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, the Steelers are certainly pondering this very question. President Art Rooney II is already on record saying he would like the team to re-sign one of them. Had they stuck with Fields, they likely would have a much more definitive answer right now.

The Steelers signed Russell Wilson in free agency to be their starter. Due to injury, Justin Fields began the season as the starter, and many thought he should keep the job. Once Wilson was healthy, however, HC Mike Tomlin inserted him, and kept him there throughout the year.

While Wilson initially started off 6-1, the season tanked from there. As Justin Fields watched from the bench, the Steelers lost five in a row, including a one-and-done postseason. So which chunk matters most: Fields’ 4-2 efforts, Wilson’s 6-1 start, or his 0-5 finish?

Generally speaking, most agree that Fields was on an upward trajectory. In his final start, he didn’t have his best game as a passer, but he rushed for two scores. In a 17-20 loss to Dallas the week before, he threw two touchdowns. The Steelers defense allowed the Cowboys the game-winning score at the end of regulation.

In all, Justin Fields went 106-for-161 for 1,106 yards with five touchdowns to one interception. He rushed for 289 yards with five more touchdowns. But he also fumbled five times, including issues with the center exchange. The Steelers found a rhythm with Russell Wilson, but they still wanted to use Fields here and there.

Without a full picture of what he would look like, though, they are still in a gray area. Do the Steelers believe Justin Fields could be their franchise quarterback? If not, and they believe Russell Wilson gives them a better chance for 2025, that is a big question. If you think Fields could be the guy over the long haul, you have to take that chance. Or at least many people would. Plus, he should be cheaper, so so many expect.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.