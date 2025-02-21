How Will Increased Salary Cap Projection Impact Steelers’ Free Agency Plans?

How will the greater-than-anticipated rise in the salary cap impact the Steelers’ free agency plans?

According to the latest report, the Steelers will have more cap space to work with than projections indicated. The only problem is that applies equally to every other team. While they don’t have to worry about falling into cap compliance what does that mean for their activity level during free agency?

After all, the Steelers have a large number of holes to fill, including some significant ones. They currently have no starting quarterback or running back, and one starting cornerback. Will they re-sign Najee Harris, or look for another veteran to pair with Jaylen Warren? Do they like Donte Jackson enough for another year? And as far as quarterback goes, will it be Russell Wilson or Justin Fields?

All of these moves are just getting the Steelers back to square one, though, not improving. They need an upgrade at wide receiver and along the defensive line, certainly. They can always use more depth in the secondary, and maybe a veteran running back.

But the more money teams have to spend, the more money the players make. The salaries only increase over time in conjunction with the salary cap. So will the Steelers be able to sign more players, or will they simply pay those players more?

Perhaps, at least, it gives them the opportunity to sign a larger number of cheaper role players to bolster depth. The Steelers may also be able to enter higher markets than they might have been comfortable with, having more cap space.

But it is important to remember that 31 other teams are gaining just as much cap space compared to previous projections. Everyone will have the opportunity to see the same benefits of more money to spend, not just the Steelers.

One can only hope that the Steelers will soon have the Bengals’ problems. By that I mean, that they develop the talent that they have to figure out how to pay. It sure would be nice to have a wide receiver who deserves to earn the largest non-quarterback contract in history. But instead, maybe they land Chris Godwin.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.