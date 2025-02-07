How Credible Is Glazer Report Of Russell Wilson Moving On From Steelers?

How credible is Jay Glazer’s report that Russell Wilson will move on from the Steelers?

NFL insider Jay Glazer recently said that QB Russell Wilson would not be returning to the Steelers. While Glazer commands general respect, his reports on Steelers-related matters tend to hold greater weight. He makes no secret about the fact that he is close friends with HC Mike Tomlin, so when he says something pertaining to the Steelers, the ears perk up.

And Glazer is also the first and only person of credibility to date to claim that Russell Wilson will not be with the Steelers in 2025. A whole bunch of other people have offered their opinions and speculation, but have claimed no further insight.

Indeed, the closest we have gotten to insight from local insight is the idea that the Steelers haven’t even decided what they want to do at quarterback yet. And if that is true, what is behind Glazer’s seemingly confident report? What does he know about Russell Wilson, perhaps, and his desire to return?

A recent report by Gerry Dulac suggested that the Steelers are limiting Wilson’s ability to audible. While this report lacked nuance that seriously deprives us of intelligent discussion on the topic, if taken to its extremes, it would lend credence to the idea that Wilson would rather play somewhere else.

Yet Russell Wilson has repeatedly campaigned in the media to remain with the Steelers. Why would he do this if he were looking for a fresh start? Is he being insincere, playing up to the good teammate to make himself look better to other teams? Or perhaps he is skeptical that his market will expand much further beyond the Steelers.

Until the Steelers sign a quarterback, I’m afraid, we will be inundated with daily thoughts and opinions, with few facts. It is noteworthy that Art Rooney II largely dismissed the idea of retaining both Wilson and Justin Fields. Was that comment driven by pure economics, or perhaps something more left unsaid?

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.