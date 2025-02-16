How Big Is Gap Between Steelers’ Omar Khan And Eagles’ Howie Roseman?

How big is the gap between the Steelers’ Omar Khan and the Eagles’ Howie Roseman?

The Steelers and their fans seem content with Omar Khan as their general manager. His first two draft classes have generally met with approval, which is the primary barometer of evaluation. Clearly, though, the Steelers need a couple more strong draft classes to compete with Howie Roseman and the Eagles.

Of course, every time a team wins the Super Bowl, every other team’s hangers-on try to make comparisons. The Eagles are the latest team but are also an interesting example for the Steelers and Omar Khan. They have made three Super Bowls recently, winning two with two wildly different teams. How did they turn over so much so quickly and reach the pinnacle again?

It wasn’t easy, but that’s the reason Howie Roseman is held in such high regard around the league. He made bold moves, including acquiring A.J. Brown and signing Saquon Barkley. Partly with the help of Steelers GM Omar Khan’s assistant Andy Weidl, he invested in the trenches.

While Jalen Hurts doesn’t always appear in top quarterback discussions, Roseman built the team around him. Omar Khan and the Steelers need to find their quarterback to build around. My guess is they will attempt doing that with Justin Fields this offseason. But let’s face it; he is closer to a Geno Smith than he is to a Jalen Hurts. And the Steelers’ roster is closer to the Browns than it is to the Eagles.

While Khan has a strong reputation around the league, everyone takes second place to Roseman on most lists. One key difference between the Steelers and the Eagles is the Eagles are willing to take their lumps for the bigger picture. The Steelers are too risk-averse to accept that—to their undoing, clearly. They are in purgatory, but they just want to keep pushing the boulder.

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.