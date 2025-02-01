How Aggressive Will Steelers Be In Free Agency?

How aggressive will the Steelers be in free agency?

Last year, the Steelers landed their biggest-ever fish in free agency by signing ILB Patrick Queen. A Pro Bowl alternate this season, he had a solid showing during his first year with the Steelers but still left a lot of meat on the bone. His deal was the first in free agency by the Steelers to hit at least $10 million APY.

If the Steelers really want to improve their talent this year, they may need to raise their record—substantially. The biggest fish they could catch would be WR Tee Higgins, arguably, and he may cost $10 million times three. Historically, such a move would be well out of the Steelers’ character. But the organization is slowly gravitating toward more modern ways.

And perhaps by necessity, in part because of more recent draft failures. In the past, the Steelers managed to avoid big splashes in free agency because they drafted well. They didn’t have the cap money to spend on other teams’ players because they were giving it all to their own.

That’s a nice problem to have, but sadly one that is no longer an issue. Between the 2018 and 2021 draft classes, the Steelers have only handed out four multi-year extensions. Chukwuma Okorafor and Diontae Johnson were two of them, and neither story ended well. The other two are Alex Highsmith and Pat Freiermuth, neither of whom necessarily keep opposing coordinators up at night.

This year, the Steelers have three long-term starters hitting free agency or eligible for an extension for the first time. Those would be Najee Harris, Dan Moore Jr., and George Pickens. It’s quite possible that none of them will get a new deal from the Steelers. So who are they supposed to give their money to? They have to spend it on somebody, so why not a Tee Higgins?

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defense matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.