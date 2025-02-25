‘Hope He Was Disappointed:’ Steelers Expect Motivated Justin Fields After 2024 Benching

Quarterback was a fascinating story to follow for the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. They signed Russell Wilson, and it seemed like he had a good shot at being the team’s starter. Then, they traded for Justin Fields, and suddenly the Steelers’ future under center wasn’t as clear. Wilson won the initial competition, only to get hurt and miss the first six games of the season. During that time, Fields stepped up, only to get benched for Wilson, despite leading the team to a 4-2 record. Omar Khan is hopeful that experience motivated Fields.

“I don’t know if we learned anything new,” Khan told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. “We knew the type of person, character. I love Justin [Fields], can’t say enough about him, and I’m sure it was tough for him. I hope he was disappointed. That’s what you want. You want your young guys that aren’t out there wanting to play.”

Despite those unfortunate circumstances, Fields did not allow being benched to discourage him. He was obviously disappointed, but he didn’t point fingers at anyone else. Fields blamed himself, talking about how he wasn’t good enough. It was an admirable reaction from a young player.

For the rest of the season, it did seem like Fields was motivated. He was still engaged with the team, playing whatever part it needed of him. Down the stretch, he became more of a gadget player. Fields saw playing time in packages, mostly running the ball. It was a downgrade from being the starter, but Fields still gave the role his all, helping the team win games.

With Wilson as the starter, things started off well, but they slowly tapered off. Cracks started to show with Wilson, although the Steelers stuck by him. Now, with both players pending free agents, all of that may impact whatever decision the Steelers make.

While there are other options available, it seems most likely that the Steelers will retain one of Wilson or Fields to be their starter. Fields’ reaction to being benched might give him a boost with the decision makers. It sounds like Khan was hoping he would make the most out of a bad situation. Fields arguably did the best with what he could, and it could pay off for him in free agency.