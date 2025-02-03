Heyward Confident Steelers ‘Had Two Dogs’ At QB In Russell Wilson, Justin Fields

The Steelers had success with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields at quarterback last year, at least until they didn’t. They started off with a 10-3 record, going 4-2 with Fields and 6-1 with Wilson, before the spool unraveled. With Wilson starting, they lost their final five games, including a first-round playoff exit.

It’s an all too familiar pattern, with a late-season losing streak foreshadowing postseason misery. Cameron Heyward knows his time in the NFL is running out, so he knows the urgency of getting the Steelers’ quarterback situation right. Fortunately for him, he is confident in both Wilson and Fields. Or at least that is what his carefully chosen words at the Pro Bowl conveyed.

“The thing I learned is we had two dogs that could go out there and perform”, Heyward said, via SiriusXM Radio with Amber Theoharis and Kirk Morrison. “Justin [Fields] playing early while [Russell Wilson] was hurt allowed us to see what Justin was capable of. I had only played against Justin and I had the utmost respect for Justin. But you bring him to our offense, I thought he really relished in that. Russ delivered some things as well”.

The Steelers turned over their quarterback room last season, starting with signing Russell Wilson. Or rather, starting with releasing Mitch Trubisky, concluding with trading for Justin Fields. In between, they traded away Kenny Pickett, their 2022 first-round quarterback.

Wilson nursed a calf injury at the start of the Steelers’ season, though, opening the door for Fields. He started the first six games, and while his play was not revelatory, it was “winning”. As long as he wasn’t making mistakes, he could keep the Steelers in the game. The proof is in his 4-2 record, with 5-1 easily obtainable if the defense didn’t give up the game-winning score.

But despite the comfortable start, the Steelers turned to Russell Wilson once healthy. And Wilson seemed to vindicate their decision, leading to a more dynamic offense and a 6-1 run. The only problem is the good times didn’t last, and they lost every remaining game.

While Wilson was the starter by then, the Steelers had a myriad of issues, including on defense. They only gave up fewer than 27 points once in their final five games. and the offense never scored more than 17 points, so there you go. A series of blowout losses that looked like the toppling of an empire.

The Steelers got 106-for 161 for 1,106 yards and five touchdowns out of Justin Fields. He threw one interception and fumbled five times, but rushed for five touchdowns. In contrast, Russell Wilson went 216-for-336 for 2,482 yards with 16 touchdowns to five interceptions.

These numbers do not rival the best quarterbacks in the league, but it’s what the Steelers have to work with. One might choose to believe that they see themselves resigned to it. With a weak draft class and uninspiring free agents, Russell Wilson or Justin Fields might be the best they can do.