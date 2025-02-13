‘He’s Gun Shy:’ Former Steelers DB Wants Team To Re-Sign Justin Fields, But Hopes QB Plays More Aggressively

While much buzz is surrounding quarterbacks who could be on the market, it still seems most likely that the Pittsburgh Steelers will bring back one of their starters from last year. Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both free agents, so they could choose to sign elsewhere. However, it seems like the Steelers are at least going to try and bring back one of them. Former Steelers defensive back Nakia Codie believes the Steelers should choose Fields, although he’s got some criticism for how he played last year.

“I think Fields is a good one to keep,” Codie said recently on Turf Talk’s YouTube channel. “We do need to find something else, see if someone’s out there. Fields, he’s gun shy. He’s scared to let that ball go. Guys are open and he’s scared to throw it.

“I think because he’s trying to be safe, not turn it over, because they’re probably preaching to him, ‘You don’t turn it over, our defense can take care and get us there. Just keep the ball going and keep moving and getting first downs.’ I think he’s a little gun shy.”

Codie’s analysis isn’t necessarily wrong. Fields second-guessing himself has been one of his biggest issues in the NFL. At times, he doesn’t trust what he’s seeing. While he flashed last year, that problem did seem to still plague him.

However, Codie also makes a good point that part of Fields’ hesitancy could’ve been due to the Steelers. He got thrust into the starting job at the last minute, with Wilson’s calf injury flaring up. Therefore, the team might not have been willing to totally cut Fields loose. If he goes into next season as the solidified starter, he might play more aggressively.

It’s also fair to say that the Steelers didn’t do a good enough job of supporting Fields. Besides George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth, he didn’t have great weapons. The Steelers’ offensive line hadn’t really jelled yet, either. All of that could’ve impacted his confidence.

If the Steelers have to choose between Wilson or Fields, the younger quarterback feels more appealing. Wilson started for a decent portion of last season, and things quickly collapsed. Maybe things will be different with Fields. There’s still always a chance he could unlock his potential, too. Codie is correct that Fields needs to better trust his eyes. He has other flaws, too, but he might be the Steelers’ best option.