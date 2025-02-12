‘He Might Need To Keep His Mouth Shut:’ Stephen A. Smith Sends Message To DeShon Elliott After Aaron Rodgers Comments

DeShon Elliott’s social media game is as loud as the hits he delivers on the field. Elliott drew waves Tuesday for his clear response about Aaron Rodgers being the betting favorite to land in Pittsburgh, replying in an Instagram comment to “leave his ass in the retirement home.” Even for the often loud and brash Stephen A. Smith, it crossed a line.

“I respect DeShon Elliott,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take Wednesday. “I like him on the Steelers, but he might need to keep his mouth shut. Leave that to Mike, to let Mike Tomlin say that. Let, let one of the executives say that. Or if you gonna let a player say it, let it be somebody like a T.J. Watt.”

Obviously, neither Tomlin nor any executive is going to respond in the way Elliott did. But Smith’s point is understood. Don’t make those kinds of comments about potential future teammates even if the odds of Rodgers signing with Pittsburgh seems far slimmer than the betting odds suggest.

Elliott has appeared to delete the comment in question, but the Internet doesn’t forget. It isn’t the first time he’s gotten into trouble with his social media posts, asked by the team last season to take down a post that placed Tomlin’s face on Osama Bin Laden. In fact, that occurred days before the Steelers’ Week 7 game against Rodgers and the New York Jets, whom they would beat 37-15 in QB Russell Wilson’s first start.

Signed ahead of the 2024 season, Elliott was one of the best additions to the roster. A defined strong safety, he played the run hard, tackled well, and made the occasional splash play. But his social media game hasn’t been as well-received as what he’s done on the gridiron.

“I just don’t think that DeShon Elliott should have said what he said.,” Smith said. “I don’t think he’s in a position respectfully to say that kind of stuff.”

With both sides having uncertain futures, Rodgers-to-Pittsburgh buzz continues to circulate. Rodgers won’t return to the Jets and it’s unclear who could pursue him in 2025 assuming Rodgers doesn’t retire. Pittsburgh is an easy connection for his viral moments with Tomlin along with the Steelers’ need at quarterback.

Adding Rodgers doesn’t accomplish much for Pittsburgh, getting older and slower, but until there’s clarity over their 2025 statuses, the chatter will continue. Hopefully Elliott sits the rest of the saga out.