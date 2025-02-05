‘He Has An Overvaluation Of The Talent He Has:’ Mike Tomlin Stuck In His Ways, Argues Beat Writer

The more things change, the more they stay the same. That’s a summation of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a franchise trying to win with old-school ways in 2025. With even QB Ben Roethlisberger agreeing with comments about the Steelers “doing what they always do,” team beat writer Mark Kaboly thinks Mike Tomlin doesn’t have an accurate evaluation of his roster.

“I think he has an overvaluation of the talent that he has that he does not need tricks, games, fooling,” Kaboly said during a Wednesday appearance with Joe Starkey and Bob Pompeani on 93.7 The Fan. “He just goes out there and puts the plan together and my guy will beat your guy period.”

The conversation stems from ex-New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman and former coach Matt Patricia roasting the team for being stagnant. Edelman remarked about catching nine passes per game against them and consistently matching up against a linebacker. Though the reality is that one area where the Steelers have changed is defending empty and slot receivers, they’re far more effective than five years ago, the overall framework of the defense and team remains the same.

The discussion has nuance to it and there have been wrinkles in Pittsburgh’s defense that aren’t often acknowledged. Personnel matchups, bluffing coverages versus empty, elements that don’t make the headlines but are clear on tape.

However, Pittsburgh has overall implemented a KISS method to its defense. Play simple, play fast, and trust talent to win out. The NFL’s highest-paid defense comes with high expectations. Big picture, the unit has performed well. The Steelers have finished top 10 in points allowed in three-straight seasons and five of their last six. At its best, Pittsburgh’s defense is as stout as any.

But as the unit ages and as teams adjust, Pittsburgh hasn’t. T.J. Watt was schemed out of games by consistent double- and triple-teams. Attention he’s received for years but the Steelers did little to help the situation, keeping him at his LOLB spot and opting against blitzing that would force teams to block him 1v1. Even after a five-game skid in which Watt went without a sack for four-straight games, a first, Mike Tomlin showed little concern.

In an evolving game, the Steelers aren’t keeping up.

“This isn’t 2005 anymore. You have to be able to mix things up, do things differently,” Kaboly said. “You can’t continuously do the same thing and think that the other team’s going to not know that it’s coming.”

With different rosters and assistant coaches, Tomlin is the common thread. Lack of top-end quarterback play is, too. The Steelers won’t change their conservative offensive approach until they find their next long-term answer that produces confidence in getting the job done as the Killer B’s-era Steeler showed. Defensively, the Steelers may not make radical changes for the rest of Tomlin’s tenure. Which means investing heavily in that side of the ball to keep the talent high and mitigate the lack of schematic wins.