Hathhorn: Steelers ‘Can’t Reach For Somebody Now’ At QB, Team Needs To ‘Build Their Base’

Having a great quarterback on your roster makes a world of difference. Take a look at the teams that made a deep playoff run this year, for example. Since the Steelers don’t have a QB like that, it feels like there’s a little pressure surrounding the franchise until they’re able to land their guy. However, 93.7 The Fan’s sports director, Jeff Hathhorn, thinks the Steelers should be patient at the position and build up the rest of their roster in the meantime.

“They need to think about ’04, when they drafted Ben [Roethlisberger],” Hathhorn said, via the Cochran Sports Showdown. “They were unsure about Kordell [Steward] after the 01′ season when they were in the AFC title game, but they didn’t reach for a quarterback. They kept building their foundation, so when they got one, they were ready to go. They can’t reach for somebody now. They’re not ready. They’re not a quarterback away from being a Super Bowl contender. They need to build their base.”

The amount of proven, quality quarterbacks available on the market this offseason helps reinforce Hathhorn’s point. It’s a worthwhile discussion, since the Steelers don’t have a realistic starter under contract for the 2025 season. Yet, the chances of the Steelers finding their next franchise QB this offseason aren’t very good.

Of course, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields remain two of the most talked-about options. Wilson had some good moments in 2024 but faltered down the stretch. Fields represents a younger option with more potential, but his four wins in 2024 were the most sustained success he’s had in his career. Still, most of the reason these options are being discussed this much is due to the lack of quality in the free agency class.

Aaron Rodgers has had a lot of success. With that said, his recent stint in New York did not go well. Sam Darnold, meanwhile, had an incredible year in 2024. Then, he fell short in the playoffs and is now set to receive a large payday this offseason. Darnold had little to no success before the 2024 season. He could very well have turned things around for himself and could be dominant again in 2025. It’s a risk, though, and likely an expensive one.

The draft class doesn’t look any more promising. With the 21st selection, there’s just not much Pittsburgh can do, aside from taking a quarterback in the middle rounds of the draft. Even then, the chances of that pick becoming the next franchise QB are slim.

So, the Steelers are in a dilemma. With that in mind, Hathhorn’s idea makes sense, and it’s likely the plan Pittsburgh will follow. While this draft class isn’t rich in quarterbacks, it certainly is at other positions. Wide receiver, running back and the defensive line are all areas in which Pittsburgh needs to improve. Fortunately, all three of those positions have quality draft classes this year.

The Steelers don’t seem to have much of a choice. There isn’t a realistic route toward landing their next franchise-altering guy, so they might as well strengthen the rest of the roster in the meantime.