Hathhorn Believes Steelers Have ‘Interest’ In Signing Pending FA RB Nick Chubb

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ running backs didn’t put on the greatest performance in 2024. Now, Najee Harris will become a free agent, and Jaylen Warren is a restricted free agent, so it’s clearly a position the Steelers will need to take a look at this offseason. There are plenty of names on the free-agent market who could find themselves in discussions with the Steelers. According to 93.7 The Fan’s sports director and Steelers reporter Jeff Hathhorn, Nick Chubb is one of them.

“I’ll throw out a name of someone I know that they’re interested in, and at least talking to,” Hathhorn said via 93.7 The Fan on Wednesday. “The medicals would have to play out, and obviously, it would be a decision, but Nick Chubb is someone they would consider…We’re talking about probably a one-year deal, a prove-it deal, an opportunity to get back on your feet. But there is interest.”

It is important to note that the Steelers cannot legally talk to Chubb yet as the legal tampering period does not open until March 10th, just a couple of days before the start of the new league year.

This isn’t the first time there’s been talk of Chubb and the Steelers possibly coming to an agreement this offseason. A lot of it has been speculation, but it doesn’t seem like a far-fetched idea. Pittsburgh could lose their top running back at the start of free agency and need to bring in either a free agent or a draft pick to compensate. Chubb could be a cheap option to do so.

Chubb returned to the Browns following a gruesome 2023 knee injury on a one-year deal last season. He had a base salary of just $1,125,000 with a signing bonus and other incentives for a total cap hit of $6,275,000 last year. He ended up playing in eight total games with 102 carries for 332 yards and three TDs, with another five receptions for 31 yards and a TD.

Returning from injury, it wasn’t Chubbs’ finest season, so his market value should be relatively the same or even a little cheaper as he is one year older. At 29 years old, he has four Pro Bowl seasons and a second-team All-Pro season under his belt.

Another reason for a potential union is the level of respect Mike Tomlin has for Chubb. Tomlin has had to become very familiar with Chubb, having to game plan against Him and the Cleveland Browns twice a year. Tomlin has spoken about his high level of respect for Chubb (or, as Tomlin would say, ‘Mr. Chubb‘), so it’s something to consider.