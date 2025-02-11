Greg Jennings Believes Steelers ‘Don’t Have The Supporting Cast’ To Entice Aaron Rodgers

A lot of the media chatter on Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers is focused on whether he’s the right fit for the team, but that assumes he won’t have options. Would he even want to come to the Steelers with the roster they have in place? One of his former teammates doesn’t seem to think so.

“You have to have a supporting cast that’s intriguing for Aaron Rodgers,” Greg Jennings said via FS1’s Breakfast Ball this morning. “If we are just looking from Aaron Rodgers’ perspective…He wants to win another championship, so you can eliminate anybody who you believe doesn’t have a chance. So that leaves [the] Pittsburgh Steelers are a team that you would say, ‘Okay, maybe,’ but I would eliminate them because they don’t have the supporting cast.”

While the Steelers are a more successful organization than the New York Jets, the latter had more talent for him to work with on offense. Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall are some of the best young players in the league at their positions, and Allen Lazard and Davante Adams rounded out a much better stable of weapons for him to work with.

The Steelers are likely going to need to find a bell-cow running back in the draft, and they will also need to transform their receiving corps with a likely free agent signing and maybe even a draft pick on top of it.

George Pickens is intriguing, but is Rodgers really looking at Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson and feeling good about the depth of his available weapons in Pittsburgh?

There has been some chatter about the possibility of Davante Adams following Rodgers out the door in New York and signing wherever he signs, but I don’t know if I’m sold on the Steelers going all in on the 2024 Jets experience. To be fair, Adams did say he would 100 percent like to play for Mike Tomlin, but he also said he is looking for a west coast team to finish out his career.

Aaron Rodgers is too old and slow at this point for my taste, but if the Steelers wanted him, could they even get him?