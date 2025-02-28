Graziano: Steelers’ ‘Refusal To Accept The Concept Of A Rebuild’ Is A Problem

This offseason, there’s been speculation about whether the Pittsburgh Steelers are only a solid quarterback away from being a contender. Last year, they were competitive for most of the year with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Matthew Stafford is off the table now, but experts wondered if a quarterback of his caliber could take the Steeler over the top. However, ESPN analyst Dan Graziano doesn’t believe that’s true.

“One of the things I push back on with the Steelers is this concept that they are a Matthew Stafford away,” Graziano said Friday on ESPN’s Get Up. “They have other work to do on their roster. They need help at the wide receiver position. They need help at running back. They need help on the offensive line.

“The defense is getting a little older. One of the Steelers’ problems is their refusal to accept the concept of a rebuild. They kind of want to retool on the fly. I think, at this point, they have more work to do on the roster than just get a quarterback and now we’re a Super Bowl team.”

Graziano’s point is one that many Steelers fans have made over the past few years. After Ben Roethlisberger retired, it was clear the Steelers’ ceiling had lowered as they entered a transition period. When most teams hit that point, they bottom out. Not the Steelers. They’ve continued to compete for a playoff spot.

While that sounds like a good thing, some people would not agree. The Steelers have felt like they are stuck in a rut. They’ve fought for a playoff spot, but they haven’t been good enough to win a postseason game. Maybe adding a quarterback would change that, but Graziano is correct that the Steelers have other issues.

Besides George Pickens, their wide receivers are lacking. Najee Harris is scheduled to be a free agent, so the Steelers have a need at running back, too. Many of their defensive stars are on the wrong side of 30 as well. A quarterback like Stafford might not be the missing piece.

On the other hand, the Steelers’ ability to continue fighting for a playoff spot is impressive. They were one of the best teams in the NFL for much of the 2024 season. They just wilted over the last month. Adding a quarterback who could elevate their offense might take them to the next level. They could make some other moves to bolster the rest of their roster.

The Steelers winning games isn’t a bad thing. While some people might want to see them blow their team up, there’s no guarantee that will fix them. Look at other teams that have been perennial losers. They’ve been sitting at rock-bottom, and it’s been difficult to climb out. If the Steelers enter a total rebuild, it might be a long time before they get back to this point. The grass isn’t always greener on the other side.