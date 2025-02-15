‘Give Myself A Solid C:’ Keeanu Benton Explains Why He’s His Own ‘Biggest Critic’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted DT Keeanu Benton in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, there were high expectations for him. Many people saw, and still do, Benton as part of the next generation of Steeler defensive linemen and someone who would eventually replace the legendary Cam Heyward.

Through two seasons, Benton has been fine. He has played in 34 career games and has tallied 72 tackles, 16 quarterback hits, three tackles for a loss, two sacks, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and an interception.

Benton was recently on WCLO’s The Bare Necessities with John Barry and was asked what grade he would give for his first two years in the NFL.

“I think it’s a lot of meat still on that bone,” said Benton. “I think it’s a lot of things I can improve on. I give myself a solid ‘C’ but I grade hard on myself. I gotta be my biggest critic to be where I want to be in the future.”

Lofty goals for Benton are good, but the Steelers need him to take a jump with an aging defensive line. He’s shown flashes, but he simply has not been consistent enough to put full faith that he can be a future fixture on the defensive line.

Just 23 years old and two years in the league, there’s still plenty of time for growth and improvement. Benton easily could have graded his first two years higher, and most wouldn’t have batted an eye. The radio hosts graded him a ‘B,’ but the NFL player should have a harsher self-view than the media.

The next season will prove critical. After this season, the Steelers could consider extending Benton, but his play will have to improve. In particular, Benton needs to improve his sack numbers. Benton has had plenty of chances to improve those numbers but is often just a step too slow. If he increases his sack numbers, the organization could be eager to lock him up long-term.

With Benton hungry to keep improving and not close to being satisfied with his play, it wouldn’t be too unexpected to see a big third-year jump for Benton.