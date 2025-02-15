Giants ‘Potential Sneaky Team’ In Race For Russell Wilson, Believes Insider

Russell Wilson is a pending free agent. He had some nice moments with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. Unfortunately, those ended with about a month left in the season, and the Steelers struggled mightily to end the year with another early playoff exit. Wilson has professed a desire to return to Pittsburgh, but if a reunion isn’t in the cards, the New York Giants might be in play.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Giants are a “sneaky” team to pursue Wilson this offseason.

“The New York Giants, I’m hearing, are a potential sneaky team for Russell Wilson,” Fowler said, via ESPN’s SportsCenter on Friday.

This is an interesting point from Fowler, because Wilson and the Giants met last offseason. At the time, Wilson was in a similar predicament, looking for a new home after an uninspiring end to his previous one. Obviously, no agreement was reached as Wilson played the 2024 season in Pittsburgh. The Giants need a quarterback again this spring and there might be something brewing between the two sides if the Steelers aren’t an option.

However, the Giants have many other areas of need besides the quarterback position. Wilson may have other suitors, so the Giants shouldn’t be taken as too big of a threat, as Fowler alludes to.

“[Justin] Fields will have some options elsewhere, and so will Russell Wilson,” Fowler said. “I know Wilson wants to come back to Pittsburgh. That’s probably his first priority at this point. But you look at the Las Vegas Raiders, maybe he could reunite with Pete Carroll… Both quarterbacks are gonna have options, but their first choice is probably the Steelers.”

Fowler alludes to the fact that both Wilson and Fields will prefer the Steelers entering free agency. If that’s the case, the Steelers will have to finally make a decision between the two. Wilson won the starting job last year and resumed that position after returning from injury. Yet, given how the Steelers’ season ended, a younger quarterback like Fields could look like the better option. Still, local reporting indicates Steelers ownership favors Wilson over Fields.

The Steelers certainly have their flaws. Still, Pittsburgh does have a more attractive situation for a quarterback than some of the teams out there. The Raiders and Giants are good examples of teams that might not be able to compete with Pittsburgh in terms of their supporting cast, despite the Steelers flaws there. However, they still need quarterbacks, and as Fowler points out, the Giants specifically could compete for Wilson.