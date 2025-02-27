‘Get You A Playmaker:’ Bryant McFadden Says Steelers Should Target RB Ashton Jeanty In Draft

For the past four season, Najee Harris has been a consistent presence for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although he hasn’t been the most explosive running back in the NFL, he’s been solid. Harris hasn’t missed a game in his NFL career and has also put up at least 1,000 rushing yards in each season. However, he’s a pending free agent, and it seems likely that he’s going to leave Pittsburgh. If that happens, former Steelers corner Bryant McFadden believes Pittsburgh should target Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the draft to replace Harris.

“At the 21st pick, go get you a playmaker,” McFadden said Thursday on CBS Sports HQ. “If this player is available, get your popcorn ready. Ashton Jeanty at 21. One thing I know about the Pittsburgh Steelers, they do not mind investing first-round draft picks in offensive line, d-line, linebackers, or running backs.

“You look at Najee Harris, we don’t know if he will return for the Steelers. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option. If Ashton happens to fall to them at 21, you go make this selection. He would be a bona fide playmaker for their offense.”

Jeanty would indeed inject life into the Steelers’ offense. He was sensational last year, putting together one of the greatest rushing seasons in collegiate history. While some fans might not like drafting a running back in the first round again, Jeanty would be a home-run selection for the Steelers.

However, there’s only a slim chance he falls to their pick at 21. At the moment, there’s buzz about Jeanty going in the top 10. If he does start to fall, it’s doubtful he’d tumble all the way to the Steelers’ selection. It’s not impossible, but don’t expect it to happen.

The Steelers seem to have interest in Jeanty as well. They reportedly have a formal meeting scheduled with him at the NFL Scouting Combine. This is a deep running back class, but Jeanty stands head and shoulders above the rest. With the Steelers’ rebuilt offensive line, Jeanty could have instant success if he lands in Pittsburgh.

Whatever happens, McFadden is correct that the Steelers need another playmaker. George Pickens is a fantastic talent, but the Steelers need more weapons on offense. That could be a running back like Jeanty, or maybe a wide receiver. The Steelers need to upgrade both positions. That could come in free agency or the draft. However, Jeanty would give them a stud in their backfield.