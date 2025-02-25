Fowler: Steelers Looking Into Matthew Stafford, ‘Sliver Of Hope’ He’s Available

With a major need at quarterback, the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly eyeing a big fish.

That would be Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is seemingly available via trade while in a contract dispute with the Rams. Reports on Monday indicated that Stafford is seeking $50 million per year in a new contract to make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks — inside the top 10 but not the highest — in the NFL.

After going through a 2024 season with Justin Fields and Russell Wilson at quarterback, the Steelers are seemingly preparing to swing big and be aggressive, much like many have shouted for them to do at the position.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the Steelers have shown interest in Stafford. On Tuesday during an appearance on ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler backed up that report, stating the Steelers have shown interest and are looking into the contract situation, though Fowler added that many teams around the league have a “sliver of hope” Stafford is actually available.

“This is not to shop him for a trade, but like, ‘Okay, talk to the teams, come back to us with what you think the market is or what teams think your market is.’ But meanwhile, you have several teams that are now interested in a potential trade, but they don’t know what they’re even getting into,” Fowler said of the Stafford situation, according to audio via ESPN Radio. “I know the Steelers are looking into it, they’re interested. But what is the money and the draft pick compensation really gonna be?

“Nobody’s that far down the road yet. But I expect the Giants to be involved here to some extent. And there’ll be some others.”

It makes sense that the Steelers are at least interested and looking into it. That’s part of doing your due diligence. Having a need at the position the way the Steelers do and having an aging defensive core that is ready to win now, a big swing like a trade for Stafford shouldn’t be ruled out, even if it would cost quite a bit of money along with what could potentially be a high draft pick. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported last week that the Rams could seek a first-round pick.

After an offseason in which the Steelers were tied to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk and were seemingly willing to trade draft capital and give Aiyuk around $30 million per season on a new contract, it makes sense that the Steelers would be willing to be aggressive at the most important position in sports, too.

They need that quarterback who can elevate the offense, and that’s what Stafford can do. Sure, the age is a concern at 37 years old, as is some of the durability concerns in recent years. But he remains a high-level quarterback who would be a massive answer for the Steelers at a position of need.

“If you’re looking at it on the surface of like, this is a guy who came into the Rams four years ago, won a Super Bowl Year 1, right? He’s that kind of talent. Now they have Sean McVay, who’s probably the best play caller in the NFL. That makes a difference, too. And that’s partly why I see I have a hard time believing he’s gonna leave,” Fowler added regarding the Stafford situation. “But if you’re Pittsburgh, you’re looking at Sam Darnold — I believe they’ll at least evaluate that. There’s still a good chance that Justin Fields or Russell Wilson are back there in a different scenario. Russell Wilson has Pittsburgh as his priority, Fields and the Steelers are open to a deal.

“So they’re working all these scenarios right now, but the Stafford thing just kind of came up on ’em in the last couple weeks, and they’re like, ‘Okay, we have to look into this.’ This is a team that was willing to trade for a Brandon Aiyuk-type player and give him $30 million a year on a new deal, or somewhere around there, for a wide receiver, not even a quarterback. So clearly they’re ready to be aggressive. They feel like they’re close.”

The Steelers certainly do feel like they’re close, and adding a quarterback of Stafford’s talent and experience would make them even closer, even with some of the other holes on their roster. High-level quarterback in today’s NFL can cover up a lot of warts.

That’s what Stafford theoretically could do. We’ll see if he’s even available in the end. Right now, it seems like he’s testing the waters to have a number to go back to the Rams with to get a deal done. He doesn’t want to leave, but when it comes down to money, crazy things can happen in a business like the NFL.