Fowler: Some In Steelers Organization ‘Comfortable’ With Justin Fields Starting In 2025

Justin Fields has seemingly had support inside the Pittsburgh Steelers’ building throughout his first year. That hasn’t faded as the team nears free agency and has a critical quarterback decision to make. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “some” inside the team facility are hoping Fields is the passer who returns.

“Some in the Pittsburgh organization are comfortable with Justin Fields being the team’s QB in 2025. He has upside and more mobility at this stage than Russell Wilson, the Steelers’ other free-agent passer. But as one NFC executive pointed out, Fields didn’t seem to have great chemistry with receiver George Pickens, so it’s possible that could play a part.”

It echoes a sentiment similar to the buzz surrounding Fields during his first six weeks as the starter. Mike Tomlin admitted he went “lone ranger” in deciding to switch from Fields to Russell Wilson beginning in Week 7, suggesting most others preferred sticking with Fields. In his six weeks starting, he led Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record and first place in the AFC North.

Steelers coaches and teammates have spoken highly of Fields’ steady demeanor and work ethic. His game improved compared to his three years in Chicago, as he cleaned up his mistakes and played within more structure. OC Arthur Smith spoke glowingly of him, and if he remains someone in favor of Fields, that could factor into the team’s decision to bring him back over Wilson.

Still, as Fowler notes, Fields and WR George Pickens didn’t always link up. Despite working together throughout training camp when a calf injury shelved Wilson, Pickens averaged 7.3 targets, 4.3 receptions, and 60 yards without a touchdown across Fields’ six starts. Across the next six with Wilson at the helm, Pickens averaged 7.7 targets, 4.8 receptions, and 81.2 yards and found the end zone three teams—a clear increase.

Assuming Pickens returns as the Steelers No. 1 receiver with Fields at quarterback, Pittsburgh will need to get him the ball.

With Art Rooney II urging the team to have finality sooner than later, the team could try to lock up Fields or Wilson before the legal tampering period opens in mid-March ahead of official free agency. As the switch to Wilson showed, Tomlin has plenty of say in who ultimately returns. Securing a quarterback will also help convince a veteran wide receiver to sign, an item on the Steelers’ shopping list this offseason.