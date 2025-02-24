Fowler: NFL Teams ‘Skeptical’ Matthew Stafford Would Leave Rams

After a few dull weeks, the NFL offseason is beginning to heat up. One of the biggest dominoes Pittsburgh Steelers fans are waiting to see fall is Matthew Stafford. Although he won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams a few years ago, it seems like Stafford and the team could part ways this offseason. Reports have said Stafford isn’t happy with his contract and wants a raise. Therefore, he could request a trade if the Rams don’t pay him. However, that would be a big risk for Stafford, and he might not take it.

“As of now, cooler heads could prevail,” ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said Monday on SportsCenter. “Both sides do want to shake something out. A lot of other teams I’ve talked to, including teams that need a quarterback, are skeptical that Stafford would leave the Rams.”

It sounds like Stafford and the Rams are playing a game of chicken right now. The next step will all depend on who blinks first. The Rams made a strong push to end the 2024 season, going 5-1 in their last six regular-season games. With Stafford, they could still contend for a championship. Without him, they’ll probably find themselves in quarterback purgatory.

The Rams aren’t the only party that could lose with a split, either. Stafford is 37-years old and likely doesn’t have many years left playing at a high level. There might not be a better spot for him than the Rams. Any other team that trades for him, including the Steelers, might not be as competitive. He looks like he has enough left in the tank to continue playing at a high level.

Based on Fowler’s reporting, it sounds like that uncertainty could cause Stafford to accept whatever deal the Rams offer him. It might not be as much money as he’s seeking, but winning could be worth sacrificing some cash. It all depends on what Stafford values.

The Steelers would likely love to have Stafford. With him, they could be a serious threat in the playoffs. While they might need to make a few other moves to really elevate their team, Stafford would do a lot to raise their ceiling. Uneven quarterback play has been plaguing them for years. Stafford could give them a solution, if only for a year or two.

This situation is complicated, though. The Steelers would likely need to give up significant draft capital to acquire Stafford. They’d also have to pay him what he’s asking for. Stafford could get cold feet, too. Los Angeles has been a good home for him. The fear of the unknown could convince him to stay for less money.