Fowler: Mike Tomlin Has ‘Loyalty’ To Russell Wilson That Could Show During Free Agency

Multiple insiders, both nationally and locally, have reported that there is a divide in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ building between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields for the 2025 season. While some insiders, mainly Mark Kaboly, have indicated that it’s Art Rooney II throwing his weight behind Wilson as his preferred option, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler thinks Wilson could have another key backer in the organization.

“Russell Wilson has made the Steelers a priority. He loved it there. He would like to be the quarterback there.” Fowler said via ESPN’s SportsCenter this morning. “Certainly, Mike Tomlin feels a commitment or a loyalty to Wilson that could show over time here in the next couple weeks.”

Fowler also explained in the same SportsCenter segment that there is an “internal optimism” for Fields and the possibility that the Steelers could be looking around the league at other options. It very much sounds like the decision is still up in the air and being debated internally.

If this report is to be believed, Tomlin might be ready to run it back with Wilson. If Kaboly’s report about Rooney’s preference is also accurate, then Wilson would have the two most important voices in the building behind him. I would think that gives him a very good chance at being the Steelers’ 2025 starting quarterback.

It’s hard to say this time of year, but Fowler used to be ESPN’s Steelers beat reporter. He is more connected in that building than most. Tomlin was non-committal during his end-of-season press conference and even mentioned that the Steelers are open to re-signing and starting Fields for the upcoming season.

For what it’s worth, the Steelers are meeting as a coaching staff and front office this week to formulate their game plan with the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine next week, which includes talk about their QB plans. Omar Khan will have spoken to the media twice by this time next week, which will likely serve as our next indication of the way they are leaning. Though Khan and the Steelers are usually pretty tight-lipped until the decision is reported.

Wilson wouldn’t be the most popular decision among the fan base, but it might make some sense. It’s easy to forget that Wilson briefly looked ready to lead the Steelers to the promised land until a late-season collapse, and I’m not sure you can fully pin that on Wilson with many other issues on the roster. If they saw glimpses of it in 2024, why couldn’t they improve on that with another year of cohesion and added talent and development around him?