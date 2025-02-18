Fowler: ‘Intrigued’ Justin Fields Has ‘Looked At’ Jets’ Roster

Just a couple weeks ago during one of the Super Bowl broadcasts, Adam Schefter reported that Justin Fields was expected to have a number of teams interested in him for the 2025 season. He’s still in play for the Pittsburgh Steelers to return for a second year, but the ball is in his court with unrestricted free agency looming in just a few weeks.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the New York Jets could be among the interested parties, and Fields has at least some interest in the makeup of their roster.

“New York Jets are a sleeper option here. They could have some interest. They like the idea of a dual-threat quarterback,” Fowler said via ESPN’s SportsCenter on Monday morning. “I’m told Fields has looked at that roster — sees some intrigue there too.”

This follows a separate report from Fowler that Fields is looking for a clean runway to start a full season. He performed well in his six starts last year and looked like a better version of his days with the Chicago Bears. Who knows what a full season could have looked like last year. The beginning wasn’t excellent, but he was limiting mistakes and winning games.

Fowler reiterated part of that report again via SportsCenter.

“Justin Fields is gonna be a pretty hot name. Outside of Sam Darnold, [who] is the top free-agent quarterback? Fields can make a strong argument for number two,” Fowler said. “I’m told Fields is open to a return to Pittsburgh, he had a good experience there. The belief is that Pittsburgh is also open to that too, but he wants a clean runway to start a full season. He would like to be the guy wherever he goes.”

If the Steelers brought him back, he would almost certainly be the guy. Team president Art Rooney II said they were likely to bring back one, but not both, of their 2024 quarterbacks. If they let Russell Wilson walk, there really isn’t a path to bringing in starting competition for Fields. Maybe they draft somebody in the middle rounds, but that isn’t going to threaten his starting gig right away.

Just looking at the Jets’ roster in a one-to-one comparison to the Steelers’, the edge probably goes to the Jets right now, at least on offense. Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Malachi Corley comprise a more intriguing group of weapons than what the Steelers have, especially with question marks at WR2 and in the running back room with Najee Harris a pending free agent. On the other hand, the Steelers are the more stable organization and just made the playoffs with 10 wins while the Jets had a 5-12 record.

If nothing else, the presence of other suitors could drive the price up for Fields. It’s hard to tell for sure right now, but could that push the Steelers closer to re-signing Wilson instead? There has reportedly been somewhat of a split in the Steelers’ organization between the two. Money could end up being the deciding factor and Fields appears to be building leverage.