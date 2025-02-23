Former Steelers S Keanu Neal Retires

Following an eight-year NFL career, one-time Pittsburgh Steelers safety Keanu Neal has officially announced his retirement. Neal took to Instagram Sunday to officially hang up his cleats and move on with life’s work, briefly shouting out the Steelers in his statement.

“Wanna give a big thank you to the Atlanta Falcons for drafting and giving me a chance to make an impact. To the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Bucs, and Pittsburgh Steelers..,” Neal said in part. “Thank you for allowing me to continue my career with you. All top notch organizations. I am incredibly grateful for the coaches and teammates.”

His post received congratulations and well-wishes from past teammates, including Steelers’ linebacker Nick Herbig who commented, “Hell of a career.”

Neal, who doesn’t turn 30 until July, signed with the Steelers ahead of the 2023 season. He appeared in nine games, starting eight, and recording 50 tackles and one interception. His season came to an end mid-way through the year against the Green Bay Packers, suffering a rib injury during the win. In fact, the injury occurred on his lone interception off a tip from CB Patrick Peterson, running it back 32-yards but getting hurt at the end of the play.

The severity of the injury was initially downplayed but Neal would later be placed on injured reserve, not returning the rest of the season. Pittsburgh released him nearly one year ago in March of 2024. He spent the 2024 regular season out of the league.

Keanu Neal’s career ends with 89 games and 69 starts with 523 tackles, four interceptions, and 2.5 sacks. A former first round pick of the Atlanta Falcons during the 2016 NFL Draft, Neal was an impactful hitter who forced eight fumbles in his first two seasons. He made the Pro Bowl for the 2017 season. But injuries proved to be troublesome, appearing in just four games across the 2018 and 2019 campaigns due to a torn ACL and Achilles.

Neal converted to linebacker for the 2021 season where he was coached by current Steelers LBs Coach Scott McCurley. He moved back to safety for his final two years.