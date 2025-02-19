Former QB Thinks ‘Continuity’ Should Compel Steelers To Keep Fields or Wilson

The Pittsburgh Steelers certainly seem like they want to bring at least one of their starting quarterbacks from 2024 back for 2025. Will it be Russell Wilson? That seems to be Art Rooney II’s preference, according to insider Mark Kaboly.

Or will it be Justin Fields? Perhaps the Steelers believe he showed enough in the first six games to grow from there.

Regardless of which 2024 starter it is, former NFL QB Brady Quinn believes the Steelers should pick one of them and focus on the surrounding talent for 2025.

“I always feel continuity is better than anything else,” said Quinn when Two Pros and a Cup of Joe (his show with former NFL LB Lavar Arrington) filled in for Colin Cowherd on Friday’s episode of The Herd. “You build from there. And I truly believe this, anyone who watched the Steelers, they need more help on the outside… They need more there to go with, whether it’s Justin Fields, Russell Wilson. I’m a bigger believer in one of those two guys seeing this thing forward as opposed to bringing someone else new in again to try to learn Arthur Smith’s offense.”

There is certainly something to be said for continuity at the quarterback position. If the Steelers go in another direction, it would be another year with a different starting quarterback. The Steelers pride themselves on stability and continuity, so it makes sense that the team would want to keep either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields.

The Steelers did win 10 games in 2024, with both quarterbacks contributing. There are certainly questions about both, though. Can Justin Fields continue to improve, or will the offense struggle to score points with him under center? Could Russell Wilson recapture the spark he provided when he first started with the Steelers? Or is the five-game losing streak at the end of the season a more accurate depiction of his play now?

Regardless, Quinn raises a great point. We know that finding the starting quarterback for 2025 has to be the Steelers’ top priority this offseason. But adding more talent, especially at wide receiver, has to be just behind the quarterback situation. Because the cupboard is pretty bare, and whoever is under center needs more quality targets.

WR George Pickens still grabs all the headlines at the position, for better or worse. His future with the team is still undecided, though Kaboly doesn’t see the Steelers moving him via trade this offseason. But beyond Pickens? Rookie WR Roman Wilson barely saw the field after suffering an ankle sprain in training camp. Van Jefferson finished third among Steelers wide receivers in targets and will be a free agent.

So the Steelers are looking at Pickens, Calvin Austin III, and Wilson as their top three receivers. No wonder they’ve been connected to potential trades this offseason again. The Steelers could see San Francisco 49ers WR Deebo Samuel as the multi-talented playmaker they need.

But whether it’s free agency, trade, or a draft pick, the Steelers need more wide receiver talent. If general manager Omar Khan fails to add good talent, it won’t matter who is under center. All the continuity in the world won’t magically fix a lack of talent.

But if the Steelers do add quality wide receivers, Brady Quinn thinks they should run it back with either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields. That move would allow the Steelers to focus on improving the offense during the spring and summer rather than getting a new quarterback up to speed.