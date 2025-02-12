Florio Ranks Steelers’ Offseason WR Options

For now, the New York Jets’ Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp, and San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel are under contract. But all three are seemingly available and for a Pittsburgh Steelers team in need of a starting WR, are likely on the organization’s radar. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio ranked the order of what the Steelers’ interest should be.

His list started with Adams. Mainly because he’ll soon join a long list of free agent receivers.

“He is gonna get cut by the Jets,” Florio told 93.7 The Fan’s Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller. “He’s got a phony [2025 and 2026] compensation package that was never intended to be honored. He just drove up the average value of the contract he signed with the Raiders. So he’s gonna be available. And I think of the three right now, he’s got the most gas in the tank and the highest level of skill.”

Adams is technically under contract but has a base salary exceeding $35 million dollars. With that hefty figure, a new regime, and his quarterback Aaron Rodgers not returning, New York has zero incentive to keep him, and he can be released to clear a ton of cap space.

Though the oldest of the three, he’s shown he can still play. A strong route runner with a good release package and sure hands, he posted 85 receptions for over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. Though some reporting suggests Adams would prefer to play out west, he’s also expressed interest in playing for Mike Tomlin and that could be a big enough draw to bring him to Pittsburgh.

Florio showed more concern with Samuel and Kupp.

“With Deebo Samuel, with each passing year that stellar 2021 season gets deeper and deeper into the rearview mirror,” he said. “And you just wonder what does he really have? He doesn’t have a lot of separation at the line of scrimmage.”

Samuel was a star in 2021, going over 1,400 yards receiving, with nearly 400 rushing, and registering 14 offensive touchdowns. Since, he’s regressed. He’s been held under 900 yards in the three years since and his rushing ability fell off in 2024, his yards per carry dropping from the 5- and 6-yard range down to 3.2 with just one rushing score. His separation is middling. NextGenStats ranked Samuel’s average at 3.1 yards per route, down from 3.7 yards in 2023, 3.6 yards in 2022, though it’s not far off from the 3.3 yards he registered in 2021.

His physical style creates extra wear and tear so while he’s the youngest of the three, he arguably has the most mileage.

For Florio, that puts Samuel in third place. Kupp is in the middle.

“I think Kupp’s perspective would be he’s at least number two. That the Rams made a strategic offensive pivot toward Puka Nacua,” Florio said. “I think Kupp if he could stay healthy, but that’s an important part. ‘Well, he’s been injured.’ Well, that’s part of it. You gotta stay healthy to be as productive as you can be. If you’re not on the field, you’re not catching passes.”

Health has been his biggest concern. In 2022, he was limited to nine games. In 2023 and 2024, he played in just 12. Turning 32 in June, there’s a risk his injury issues will continue going forward.

Ultimately, Florio ranked Adams first, Kupp second, and Samuel third. All with pros and cons. That doesn’t even include a deep veteran free agent market, ESPN’s Adam Schefter calling it one of the deepest pools in years, and a draft class that will also present options. Pittsburgh is near-guaranteed to add a “name” wide receiver at some point this offseason, though who – and how – remains unknown.