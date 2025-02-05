Five Steelers With Best Shot To Make First Pro Bowl In 2025

The Pittsburgh Steelers finished the 2024 season with eight players making the Pro Bowl, even if most were alternates. The list included one first-time Pro Bowler in OG Isaac Seumalo, but who could be next? Today, we consider the Steelers’ best candidates to make their first Pro Bowl next season.

OC Zach Frazier

Of the Steelers’ four young offensive linemen projected to start next year, Zach Frazier has the best odds of making the leap to Pro Bowler. He had a very solid rookie season as a full-time starter, marred only by injury. While he might have petered out late in the year, a full offseason will do him wonders. Not to mention more stability at the quarterback position and at guard. There are some talented centers he has to compete with, but he also gets the “Steelers center” allure bump.

OLB Alex Highsmith

There were times where Alex Highsmith looked like a Pro Bowler last season, but he couldn’t stay healthy. While he has battled injuries before, he never missed so much time, only playing in 11 games in 2024. He should have made the Pro Bowl in 2022, but T.J. Watt claimed his spot instead. Even if the Steelers don’t trade Watt—which they won’t—there is still room for both. Especially since we usually get down to the third or fourth alternate in this sham of a Pro Bowl event.

WR George Pickens

We can’t write this list without including George Pickens, who for now is the Steelers’ top skill player. While there has been rampant speculation about trading him, we can only work with current facts. There is no question that Pickens has Pro Bowl talent, and even occasionally Pro Bowl production. He has his share of issues, but there’s nothing stopping him from putting up big numbers.

QB Justin Fields

This is the most intriguing possibility, with the obvious caveat. Justin Fields is a pending free agent, and the Steelers have to re-sign him. We don’t even know if that is their preference or if they want to continue with Russell Wilson. But if they ride with Fields, he certainly has Pro Bowl potential. After all, Wilson was just in the Pro Bowl, and Tyler Huntley made it in the past.

P Cameron Johnston

Corliss Waitman set a Steelers punting record last season but expect Cameron Johnston back there in 2025. After all, they are paying him for that purpose, so he might as well. The veteran punter suffered a season-ending injury in the opener, but he has a Pro Bowl resume without the honor. With the Steelers’ special teams as a whole taking the spotlight this past year, that will elevate their specialists’ profile and draw votes. Chris Boswell overtaking Justin Tucker as the top kicker in the AFC doesn’t hurt, either.