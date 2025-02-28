Five Steelers Takeaways Through Opening Days Of 2025 NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS – Through two days of the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, there have been several notable storylines that are relevant to the Pittsburgh Steelers and their expected draft needs.

Steelers Depot is fortunate to have three contributors in attendance once again this year. Along with myself, we have Joe Clark and Jonathan Heitritter on site to interview players, gather Steelers formal and informal meeting information, and observe the workouts live at Lucas Oil Stadium.

STEELERS’ DL INTEREST CONTINUES

The Senior Bowl and the Shrine Bowl both made it quite clear that the Steelers were all over this defensive line class. The combine has only reinforced that idea.

The first day of interviews featured the defensive line, linebackers, and edge rushers, and the Steelers were all over the prospects that could possibly help in the trenches on defense. That includes some of the edge rushers that are big enough to potentially play base defensive end in the Steelers’ odd front. Oregon DE/EDGE Jordan Burch is a good example of that.

Of the players that we spoke to, the Steelers held six formal meetings with defensive linemen. We also identified nine informal meetings with other DL and EDGE players. They come in all shapes and sizes from interior run stuffers to base defensive ends that can stop the run and get after the quarterback.

It’s arguably the best DL class of the last decade, and the Steelers will be drafting one (or two?) in this draft. I would assume that includes at least one of their first two selections.

– Ross McCorkle

EYE-POPPING WEIGH-INS AND WORKOUTS

Speaking of that defensive line group, the positions that were interviewed on day one kicked off the measurements and workouts on the second day of interviews. There were some eye-popping numbers that generated plenty of buzz in Indianapolis and dominated the discussion on X.

Here are some of the wildest numbers for a few of the different categories.

40-Yard Dash:

– Nebraska DL Ty Robinson (6051, 288): 4.83 seconds

– Toledo DL Darius Alexander (6037, 305): 4.95 seconds

– Oregon DE Jordan Burch (6041, 279): 4.67 seconds

– Syracuse EDGE Fadil Diggs (6043, 257): 4.57 seconds

– Oregon DT Jamaree Caldwell (6021, 332): 5.16 seconds

Arm Length:

– Oregon DE Derrick Harmon (6044, 313): 34 3/8 inches

– Toledo DL Darius Alexander (6037, 305): 34 inches

– Texas DT Alfred Collins (6055, 332): 34 5/8 inches

– Texas DT Vernon Broughton (6050, 311): 35 inches

– FSU DT Josh Farmer (6032, 305): 35 inches

– Iowa DL Yahya Black (6056, 336): 35 inches

– Ross McCorkle

TIGHT END INTEREST

It’s not a huge surprise, but the Steelers are showing a decent amount of interest in tight ends. Tight end usage went up last season under Arthur Smith, and with MyCole Pruitt set to be a free agent, adding another tight end to the room makes sense.

But the Steelers did sign Donald Parham last week, and they still have shown a decent amount of interest in the tight ends at the Combine. They reportedly had a formal meeting with Penn State’s Tyler Warren, and they also had five informals that we know of with names that included Notre Dame’s Mitchell Evans, Texas Tech’s Jalin Conyers, and Clemson’s Jake Briningstool.

It seems as if there’s clearly an intent to add more to the tight end room, and that tracks with what we saw at the East-West Shrine Bowl, with the Steelers showing interest in the position there. It’s a deep and talented tight end class, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers took someone at the position on Day 3.

– Joe Clark

ROUND ONE CORNERBACK IN PLAY

While I still think a defensive lineman will be the pick in the first round, the Steelers are doing their homework on potential first-round cornerbacks. The team held formal meetings with Michigan’s Will Johnson, Notre Dame’s Benjamin Morrison and Texas’ Jahdae Barron, and all three players could be selected in the first round.

With Donte Jackson set to be an unrestricted free agent and Joey Porter Jr. not taking the year two jump some expected, the Steelers could look to solidify the cornerback room with a first-round talent. There’s some decent options available later and the Steelers did have informals with three cornerbacks that we know of, including LSU’s Zy Alexander and Kansas State’s Jacob Parrish who are expected to go on Day 2.

It’s notable though that the Steelers held formal meetings with players who are expected to be among the first cornerbacks off the board, and the position could certainly be one they address in the first round while waiting for a defensive lineman in a deep draft class.

Notably, their formal meetings with defensive linemen did include Texas’ Alfred Collins and Vernon Broughton, two players who would likely be Day Two or Day Three selections. So waiting on defensive line and addressing corner in the first is something that very well could be in play.

– Joe Clark

LACK OF SAFETY INTEREST

While safety isn’t considered a high priority need for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, it still is a position that needs some reinforcements given that Damontae Kazee is scheduled to hit free agency and no real quality depth options behind Minkah Fitzpatrick and DeShon Elliott.

From what we gathered at the Combine during interviews, the Steelers only had two formal interviews with the safety group: Notre Dame S Xavier Watts and Penn State S Jaylen Reed.

Most notably was their lack of interviews with guys like Penn State S Kevin Winston Jr., Texas S Andrew Mukuba, and others. Pittsburgh may opt to sign another proven veteran for safety depth rather than investing a draft pick at the position.

– Jonathan Heitritter