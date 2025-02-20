Five Steelers Listed Among CBS Sports’ Top 25 Offensive Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at quarterback with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields hitting free agency in March, but those two aren’t the only players the team will have to make a decision on. The Steelers had five offensive free agents listed among the top 25 (really 26, since Fields and Wilson tied for No. 25) by Jared Dubin of CBS Sports. RB Najee Harris (No. 19), OT Dan Moore Jr. (No. 21) and OG James Daniels (No. 22) also cracked the list.

Harris was the only member of the Steelers in the top 20, but Steelers players still make up nearly 25 percent of the list. Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins, Kansas City Chiefs OG Trey Smith, Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin, Baltimore Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley and Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold comprised the top five. Harris was the top running back, one spot ahead of Aaron Jones, while Moore was listed as the fourth-best tackle.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Steelers let Harris walk, although there does seem to be some support for him staying in Pittsburgh. He has four straight seasons over 1,000 yards, but the Steelers declined his fifth-year option last May, and with a deep running back draft class, Harris and the Steelers could part ways.

Daniels and Moore also seem like good bets to leave. Pittsburgh has drafted an offensive tackle in the first round each of the last two years, and Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu are poised to start at tackle in 2025. Moore will still find a market as a four-year starter, even though his play in Pittsburgh has been up and down. Daniels tore his Achilles in a Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, but he had been one of the Steelers’ best offensive linemen prior to the season-ending injury.

The injury could impact Daniels’ market, but it’s tough to see him coming back to Pittsburgh, which will have Isaac Seumalo and Mason McCormick as its likely starters at guard again. McCormick’s rookie season didn’t have the best finish, as his play tailed off a bit late in the season, but he’s someone who should continue to develop, and it would be a surprise if he went back to the bench.

That leaves either Fields or Wilson as the most likely Steeler to return from this list. This is a Steelers team that needs to improve offensively, and maybe some turnover on that side of the ball will wind up benefitting them next season.