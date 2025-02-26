Five Draft Prospects Who Should Crush The Combine

As much as we pretend Combine workouts don’t matter, the NFL landscape will be buzzing over who impresses the most over the next five days in Indianapolis. We love a good show. A fast 40. A big arm. Numbers that “wow.” Though it’s still just one piece of the puzzle, the next workout king can at least boost his perception in the media.

While many players will shine, here are five I am confident will stand out in their testing. These are names that aren’t being discussed now but will be headliners next week.

Jalen Royals/WR Utah State

Wide receiver is in a rare “down” year, lacking the embarrassment of riches that the college game usually produces. That’ll allow someone like Royals to stand out. Though his 2024 season ended early due to a foot injury, he’s presumably healthy after practicing and playing in this year’s Senior Bowl.

In high school, Royals was part of the track and field team and once finished sixth in states in the high jump. That translates on tape with a springy vertical that allows him to go up and attack the football at its highest point. His vertical and broad jumps should be excellent.

His 40? Potentially even better. This 2018 article referenced Royals running a 4.32 and 4.3-flat four years ago before being offered by Utah State while noting a 10’10” broad jump. More mature with a filled-out frame, Royals should be even better now.

A low 4.3’s 40 with a vert nearing 40 inches and broad touching 11 feet isn’t out of the question. That would give him one of the highest Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) of any receiver working out at Indy.

Jalen Royals Scouting Report

Azareye’h Thomas/CB Florida State

If you want a cornerback built in a lab, you want Florida State’s Azareye’h Thomas. Looking the part at a Senior Bowl weigh-in at 6014, 191 pounds with 32 1/2-inch arms, his game is raw, but the tools and traits are there. He’s an easy-mover on tape with big-time upside.

His 40 time might not be the fastest, but he should run in the 4.4s and jump well, too. His track background helps: a personal best of 11.45 seconds in the 100m in high school and a 21’11” in the long jump. Combine the physical traits with his youth—he doesn’t turn 21 until July—and the praise he’s received for his professional approach, and Thomas could end up hearing his name called on Thursday night of the draft.

Azareye’h Thomas Scouting Report

Tommi Hill/CB Nebraska

If you want an even freakier corner, it might be Hill. A former college wide receiver who bounced between positions before finally settling in at corner, Hill should look smooth catching the ball in drills, especially the gauntlet.

Assuming he’s past a nasty, nagging foot injury that cut his 2024 season short, Hill should put on a show. He made Bruce Feldman’s 2024 list of “Freaks,” quoting head coach Matt Rhule, who called Hill a “42-inch vertical, 4.3-guy.” Perhaps not being able to fully train ahead of the Combine will slow his 40 down a tick but a 4.4, 40-inch vertical for a guy who goes 6002, 210 pounds with 33-inch arms will earn sleeper buzz.

Our scouting report noted how much work his game has to do, but as an athletic profile, this is Hill’s time to shine.

Tommi Hill Scouting Report

Marcus Mbow/OL Purdue

Mbow is an offensive lineman who moves like a tight end. Torquey and springy, He spent the past two years at right tackle, but his best home will come at right guard, the spot he started in all of 2022. Our report lauded his athleticism and how easily he moves into the second and third levels. His ten-split and 40-time should rank among the top marks for linemen.

In high school, Mbow was once named All-Star in the shot put. This skill is not applicable to any of the Combine workouts, but it speaks to his overall athleticism and ability to succeed in seemingly any event. He was also a basketball star who could dunk, and his first love was on the courts before realizing football was his best path.

Marcus Mbow Scouting Report

JJ Pegues/DL Ole Miss

Finally, we look towards a deep class of defensive linemen. Pegues will be one of four Ole Miss defensive linemen/EDGE attending the Combine but could have the best workout of them all. At 6’2, 323 pounds, he committed to Auburn as a tight end before switching schools and positions.

His college production won’t overwhelm but he had a strong senior season with 14 TFLs and 3.5 sacks. But he didn’t forget his offensive roots and had seven rushing scores this season to finish second on the team.

Also…. here is every carry for Ole Miss DT J.J. Pegues this year. He was used on short yardage carries. He's a former TE who moved to the defensive line but now dabbles as a short yardage back with 7 rushing TDs this year. pic.twitter.com/PpJUv82nHG — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) February 16, 2025

NFL Draft Buzz projects him to run a 4.9 flat, meaning he could tick into the 4.8 range. A strong Combine workout could boost his current Day Three draft stock higher.

JJ Pegues Scouting Report

Bonus – Jalin Conyers/TE Texas Tech

Throwing a bonus sixth name on the list. Conyers is one of the most unique builds in the draft. A stocky but athletic tight end at 6’3, 260 pounds, he began high school as a quarterback before his family moved to a new school district that already has an established passer. Conyers made the switch to receiver before bulking up and kicking to tight end in college.

A high school hoops star who could’ve played D-I basketball and received offers while in the transfer portal of his college career, Conyers excelled in golf, football, and basketball, and even once, one took silver in the triple jump during a high school meet.

It’s hard to say exactly what he’ll run—perhaps in the 4.6s. But given his power-forward frame, he has movement skills and ability few his size can claim.

Jalin Conyers Scouting Report