Fittipaldo: Steelers’ Mindset Has ‘Certainly Changed’ On RB Room Since Declining Najee Harris’ Option

Najee Harris’ departure in free agency seemed like a foregone conclusion until Pittsburgh Post-Gazette insider Gerry Dulac stated his opinion that there’s a “strong possibility” he’s retained. With Harris’ fifth-year option being declined last May, and the lack of a step forward in his production during the 2024 season, what has changed in the Steelers’ RB room?

“I don’t know what’s changed inside that building, but it’s certainly changed from their mindset what it was back in May,” Fittipaldo said via 93.7 The Fan’s Pomp And Joe Show.

It would almost seem irresponsible to not take advantage of this loaded running back class, but I can’t imagine they would ditch Jaylen Warren if they retain Harris. With how quickly running backs can have success in the NFL, it also doesn’t seem like a good idea to draft one and have them wait in the wings for a season when second contracts are difficult to work out at the position.

Dulac has previously spoken about the Steelers searching for a running back that can get the edge with game-breaking speed. I suppose it would be possible to retain both Harris and Warren while bringing in somebody like UCF’s RJ Harvey or Virginia Tech’s Bhayshul Tuten, who could potentially also contribute as a return specialist on special teams.

Fittipaldo is still skeptical of his colleague’s idea to retain Harris, but still spoke through the possibility of it happening.

“If the contract does get done, maybe they could work it where it comes out to it’s $7 million a year and it’s what you would’ve been paying ’em anyway,” Fittipaldo said. “But I mean, this is a great running backs class. You can get a guy to go with Jaylen Warren. I don’t know, maybe in the end guys, maybe it’s Jalen Warren who’s gonna be the odd guy out after the 2025 season.”

In theory, if the Steelers want to get a speedster to pair with a bigger and more physical running back, it might make sense to pair that individual with Harris rather than Warren. Warren has mostly operated in a change-of-pace role throughout his career. He has never had to be the every-down back. There is never a guarantee that a player will be able to handle that type of workload. Just last year, Warren had multiple injuries that slowed him down and forced him to miss time. Harris has yet to miss a game in his career, for comparison.

Warren can be easily retained this year with an RFA tender that will likely be worth $5.2 million. They could use that and then negotiate a long-term deal, but otherwise they could end up in the same boat as they currently are with Harris next offseason.

I personally still lean towards Harris being gone, but I’d be lying if I said I have zero concerns with transitioning Warren into a bigger role. He’s been productive and solid in his current role, but maintaining that level of play as the feature back isn’t a given.

Whoever the Steelers’ RBs are over the next few seasons, they should be much better set up for success with all of the recent investments along the offensive line.