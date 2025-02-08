Fittipaldo: Broderick Jones Has To ‘Want To Be That Great Player’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded up in the 2023 NFL Draft to draft T Broderick Jones out of Georgia, expectations were sky-high. Although Jones didn’t actually accumulate a ton of snaps in college (only 1,383), he was still seen as an elite prospect who could potentially be an All-Pro.

Sadly, Jones has not looked like a potential All-Pro through his first two seasons. While he has shown flashes of greatness, there has been much more disappointment. However, Jones is only 23 years old and has been played almost exclusively at his unnatural right tackle position. It is too early to write him off.

Steelers beat writer Ray Fittipaldo recently said on the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette YouTube page that he can still see Jones developing into a good player, but he has to cut out the mental errors.

“You have to cut out the mental errors,” said Fittipaldo. “I think his technique is also lacking as well…But when you get to the NFL, and you’re playing the best players, you’re playing edge rushers who are every bit the athlete that you are or sometimes better, your technique and your fundamentals get exposed if they’re not good. And I think Broderick’s technique is somewhat lacking. Now, we could sit here, we could say that the Steelers haven’t done a good enough job coaching him up, that might be true. But at some point, Adam, he’s going into year three. And at some point, you have to take that on your own shoulders and you have to want to be that great player. And I think that’s where Broderick is right now.”

When Jones first got inserted into the starting lineup at right tackle in his rookie season, he helped improve a struggling run game. Jones’ strength is still his ability to get in space and wreak havoc in the run game, but that has often been negated due to him being mostly a liability in pass protection.

Per PFF, Jones allowed 1o sacks this past season and was also flagged 10 times (although not all of those flags came in pass protection). That simply isn’t good enough, and as Fittipaldo said, it is due to technique. Jones is a physical freak; it is why he got drafted so high. He has all the traits to be an elite player, but he just isn’t putting it together.

It seems harsh that Fittipaldo implied that Broderick Jones doesn’t want to be a great player. Sure, Jones has struggled, but from what I’ve seen, nothing says he isn’t trying or attempting to improve. His struggles have likely been eating at him even more than the fans. It is also important to note that Jones played with an arm injury for almost the entire season. I’m not trying to make an excuse for his poor play, mainly because it wasn’t great in his rookie season, but Jones was battling out there with a hampered arm.

Hopefully, Broderick Jones will get healthy this offseason and take the step forward many thought he could when he was drafted. If he does, Pittsburgh could have a young offensive line with potential superstars growing together.