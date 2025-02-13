Fittipaldo: ‘99.9%’ Chance Aaron Rodgers Doesn’t Play For Steelers Next Year

With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation still undecided heading into 2025, the team has been linked to QB Aaron Rodgers, who the New York Jets announced today they were moving on from.

While Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said earlier this offseason that the Steelers wouldn’t have interest in Rodgers, the Steelers have still been linked with Rodgers by various media types. But Ray Fittipaldo essentially confirmed Dulac’s reporting, saying on The PM Team on 93.7 The Fan that he’s “99.9% sure” that Rodgers won’t be with Pittsburgh in 2025.

“The idea of bringing in a 41-year-old quarterback when you just went through a season with a 36-year-old quarterback beating out a 25-year-old quarterback, I mean to me, it just doesn’t make much sense on the surface…I just don’t think it would be a good marriage and I think Aaron’s probably going to play somewhere, but I’m 99.9% sure it’s not going to be with the Steelers.”

The idea of signing Rodgers just doesn’t make sense because of his age and lack of mobility, in addition to some of the baggage he brings. His weekly appearances on The Pat McAfee Show can be a distraction, Steelers S DeShon Elliott doesn’t appear to be a fan of him, and he’s coming off a down season with the Jets going 5-12 last season.

All in all, it’s a move that doesn’t feel worth it, with no guarantee of Rodgers still having enough in the tank to take the Steelers to the next level. And there’s no doubt that he’d wind up being more of a distraction than any of the team’s other quarterback options for 2025 and beyond.

Even though Rodgers to the Steelers is highly unlikely, we’ll still hear the two connected on the various daily sports talk shows until the Steelers either sign someone else or Aaron Rodgers winds up elsewhere. It sounds as if Rodgers won’t be in consideration for the Steelers unless all else fails and the Steelers have no other option.

It’s a lot more likely the Steelers retain Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, but even if they do look for an outside veteran, which seems to be an option, it doesn’t sound like it would be Rodgers. That’s probably a wise decision given that his career trajectory is pointing downward, and he would be more of a hassle than his production is worth.