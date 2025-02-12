‘Everbody Can’t Be A First Ballot:’ Former NFL DL Believes Ben Roethlisberger Should Wait To Get In HOF

Since Ben Roethlisberger retired, the Pittsburgh Steelers have largely been a mess at quarterback. That shouldn’t be too surprising. For 18 years, Roethlisberger was one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He solidified himself as an all-time great, winning two Super Bowls and setting basically every major passing record for the Steelers. However, former NFL defensive lineman Gerald McCoy and current edge rusher Cam Jordan don’t believe Roethlisberger will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“I’ve had this conversation,” Jordan said recently on his Off the Edge podcast. “I was like, ‘Of that era, is he technically a first-ballot Hall of Famer? No.'”

Jordan has been adamant that Roethlisberger shouldn’t get into the Pro Football Hall of Fame during his first year of eligibility. It is important to note that he doesn’t think Roethlisberger should be denied the Hall of Fame completely. Jordan just doesn’t think he has the resumé to not wait to hear his name called.

McCoy agreed with Jordan, explaining what he thinks it means to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“He’ll get in, but not on first ballot,” McCoy said. “We’re talking about first ballot. To be first ballot, you have to still be playing, and we know he’s a Hall of Famer, he’s just still playing football. Like Aaron Rodgers.

“Drew Brees. When he was playing, we knew, before he even broke the record. To be first ballot, you’ve gotta be one of those guys. Like when Aaron Donald was playing. When J.J. Watt was playing, he didn’t even have to finish. Tom [Brady]. Some people, when they come up, ‘Alright, who else is getting in?’ Everybody can’t be a first ballot.”

McCoy’s reasoning is fair, but it’s debatable that Roethlisberger doesn’t fit his criteria. There’s no arguing that Roethlisberger was one of the best quarterbacks of his era. Clearly, players like Brady and Peyton Manning had more illustrious careers, but that shouldn’t diminish Roethlisberger’s shine. He did make one of the best throws in Super Bowl history.

On this day in 2009, Santonio Holmes made an all-time catch to win Super Bowl XLIII. (via @NFLThrowback)@ToneTime10 | @steelers pic.twitter.com/uP86Qbrt7M — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2022

Not only did Roethlisberger win two Super Bowls, but he also made six Pro Bowls and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. He also has 64,088 career passing yards, fifth-most ever. Rodgers might pass him next year, but at the moment, only Brees, Brady, Manning, and Brett Favre are above him. That’s elite company.

Roethlisberger also threw 418 touchdown passes in his career, eighth-best in NFL history. He wasn’t Brady or Manning, but he was close. During the final few years of his career, it seemed almost certain that Roethlisberger would be inducted into the Hall of Fame one day. His numbers back that up, too.

However, McCoy and Jordan might end up being correct, but not because Roethlisberger doesn’t deserve the honor. The Hall of Fame voting process has been changed, which makes it much harder for players to be inducted. That might hurt Roethlisberger’s chances.

Roethlisberger’s first year of eligibility will be 2027, so fans will have to wait to see if McCoy and Jordan’s opinion is shared by voters. If Roethlisberger is a certain Hall of Famer, why make him wait? He put together one of the best careers in NFL history. There have certainly been worse quarterbacks to make the Hall of Fame during their first year of eligibility.