ESPN Analyst Names Steelers As Team Likely To Regress In 2025

After losing five straight games to close their 2024 season, there’s not a lot of optimism surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers’ future. Despite the fact that the Steelers got off to a 10-3 start, the way the season ended showed that this team has a lot of work to do to become contenders. In an article forecasting the 2025 NFL season, ESPN analyst Matt Bowen predicted the Steelers to take a step back.

“The late-season fade creates concern, as does the quarterback position,” he writes. “Yes, the Steelers could re-sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, but they also need to add some playmaking talent at receiver opposite George Pickens. This offense needs a major boost to make the playoffs in 2025.”

Receiver is one of Pittsburgh’s needs, but the priority, as Bowen writes, is figuring out the quarterback position. If the Steelers opt to re-sign Wilson or Fields, they’ll likely look to get it done ahead of the legal tampering period, but they could look at an outside, veteran option for the second offseason in a row. Whoever Pittsburgh signs is likely going to be a bridge quarterback, and the Steelers need to figure out what option gives them the best chance to break through and win next season after back-to-back 10-7 finishes with Wild Card Round losses.

As a whole, Pittsburgh’s offense will see changes. RB Najee Harris is set to be a free agent in March and the team could move on from him and find another running back in the draft. The team will also look to upgrade along the defensive line and in the secondary, but it’s fair to project the Steelers to take a step back next season.

Even those close to the team aren’t very optimistic for next season, with Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette saying that he wouldn’t be surprised if the Steelers finish under .500 as things stand right now. Despite Pittsburgh’s poor finish to the season, the only staff changes that we know of are losing inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry and secondary coach Grady Brown, with neither getting his contract renewed.

Both are thought to be rising young coaches, and neither are the staff changes that anyone expected Pittsburgh to make. That they’re largely running it back otherwise doesn’t provide a whole lot of hope that things will get better. It’s still early in the offseason and there’s plenty of time for the Steelers to make meaningful moves to provide hope that they’ll improve next season, but things don’t look particularly positive right now.